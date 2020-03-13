  • 11:20 Mar 13, 2020

Nubia Red Magic 5G launched with 144Hz AMOLED display and Snapdragon 865

March 13, 2020

The Red Magic 5G is the first phone in the world with a 144Hz refresh rate.
The Nubia Red Magic 5G has been launched in China. The phone is priced at 3799 yuan (Rs 40,265 approx.) for the 8GB+128GB version, 4099 yuan (Rs 43,430 approx.) for the 12GB+128GB version, 4399 yuan (Rs 46,605 approx.) for the 12GB+256GB and 4999 yuan (Rs 52,965 approx.) for 16GB RAM with 256GB storage version.

There is also transparent version at 4599 yuan (Rs 48,725 approx.) for the 12GB+256GB and the 16GB RAM with 256GB storage version is priced at 5199 yuan (Rs 55,085 approx.). It comes in Black, Mars Red, and Cyber Neon colours.

The Red Magic 5G is the first phone in the world with a 144Hz refresh rate. It sports a 6.65-inch (1080 × 2340 pixels) FHD+ AMOLED display with a 19.5:9 aspect ratio and 240Hz touch sampling rate. The display also has a TUV Rheinland certification for blue-light protection. The phone is powered by Snapdragon 865 with Adreno 650 GPU with up to 16GB LPDDR5 RAM and up to 256GB UFS 3.0 storage.

The Red Magic 5G is equipped with shoulder triggers with a 300Hz touch sampling rate. It comes with a cooling fan with a maximum speed of 15000 RPM that can reduce the CPU’s temperature by up to 18°C. The company claims that this improved cooling system increases heat dissipation by 56-percent.

For the camera, the phone has a triple camera setup with 64-megapixel primary sensor with 1/1.72″ Sony IMX686 sensor, 0.8μm pixel size, f/1.8 aperture, LED flash, PDAF, 8-megapixel 120-degree ultra-wide lens and 2-megapixel macro camera. It has 12-megapixel front-facing camera. The phone has an in-display fingerprint sensor.

Nubia Red Magic 5G runs on Android 10 with Redmagic OS and it is fueled by 4500mAh battery with 55W fast charging. Connectivity options include 5G NSA & SA, Dual 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 6 802.11 ax, Bluetooth 5.1, GPS + GLONASS, USB Type-C and 3.5mm audio jack. Dimensions are 168.56x78x9.75mm and the weight is 218 grams.

