Nothing Phone 3 Price Slashed in India with Rs 10,000 Bank Offer

Nothing Phone 3 price has been discounted in India with a Rs 10,000 bank offer, while the brand is coupling it with an additional exchange bonus as well. This reduces the price of the device merely within a month of launch. Nothing received a good amount of criticism towards the pricing of the Nothing Phone 3 in India.

Nothing Phone 3 Price Dropped in India

After being made available from July 15 without any bank discounts, the Nothing Phone 3 price has been slashed in India within ten days of going on sale. If you have an ICICI bank credit card, you can avail a flat Rs 10,000 discount on the purchase of the device, while an additional Rs 10,000 exchange bonus will also be applied if you trade in your old phone.

The Nothing Phone (3) is available in two variants: 12GB + 256GB and 16GB + 512GB which are priced at Rs 79,999 and Rs 89,999, respectively. The brand faced a backlash in the country due to the steep pricing of the device when compared to the competitors. The steep pricing comes despite the fact that the device has been manufactured locally here in India.

Nothing Phone 3: Specifications

The Nothing Phone (3) sports a 6.67-inch 1.5K Resolution (2800 x 1260 pixels) LTPS Flexible AMOLED Display which has adaptive 30Hz to 120Hz refresh rate support, 10-bit colour depth, HDR10+, 1600 nits in HBM mode and 4500 nits peak brightness, 2160Hz PWM dimming, along with a 1000Hz touch sampling rate. It is protected with Corning Gorilla Glass 7i.

The Nothing Phone (3) is powered by the Snapdragon 8s Gen 4 Processor which is paired with up to 16GB of LPDDR5x RAM and up to 512GB of UFS 4.0 storage. There’s no support for expandable storage. The Phone (3) runs on Android 15 OS based Nothing OS 3.5 and will receive 5 years of major OS updates and 7 years of security patches.

The Phone (3) sports triple rear cameras including a 50-megapixel f/1.88 OV50H primary sensor with OIS, a 50-megapixel f/2.2 Samsung JN1 ultra-wide angle sensor, and a 50MP f/2.68 Samsung JN5 periscope telephoto sensor with OIS and 3x optical zoom. At the front, the device gets a 50-megapixel f/2.2 sensor.

The device is backed by a 5500mAh battery with support for 65W wired fast charging. Further, there’s 15W Qi wireless charging support with 5W reverse wireless charging and 7.5W reverse wired charging.

The handset supports Dual-SIM connectivity with 5G support. Apart from that, you get Wi-Fi 7, Bluetoothv6.0, NFC, Dual-Band GPS, eSIM support, and a USB-C port for charging. For audio, there are 2 high definition mics with dual stereo speakers.