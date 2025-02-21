Leaked Nothing Phone (3a) Series Renders Show Both Phones in High Quality

Nothing Phone (3a) series renders have been leaked ahead of the March 4 launch and the leak shows both the phones of the (3a) family in high quality. The Phone (3a) series is set to get a Snapdragon Chipset under the hood along with triple rear cameras on the back. Here are the details.

Nothing Phone (3a) series renders were leaked by Android Headlines, where the Phone (3a) can be seen having a similar camera layout as the Phone (2a) but with three cameras on the back and a refreshed see-through design. The shape of the Glyph lights have also been tweaked while their positioning remains identical to last year’s Phone (2a). The Phone (3a) will likely be made available in two colours: black and white.

Nothing Phone (3a)

Nothing Phone (3a) Pro

Coming to the Phone (3a) Pro, this is where we see an entirely new design for the camera module which hasn’t been seen before. It’s an L-shaped design accompanied by an LED flashlight in an arc-shaped layout. The bottom portion design looks identical to the Phone (3a) and so do the glyph lights. It can be seen in grey and black shades.

The overall form factor of the devices also looks boxier compared to the more rounded corners of the Phone (2a) and the Phone (2a) Plus. Both of them have displays with even bezels on all sides.

Read More: Nothing to Manufacture Nothing Phone (3a) Series in India

Nothing Phone (3a) Series: Specifications (Rumoured)

The Nothing Phone (3a) series, as per leaks, sports a 6.77-inch AMOLED FHD+ screen with a resolution of 1084 x 2412 pixels, HDR10+, up to 3000 nits peak brightness, 240Hz touch sampling rate and a 120Hz refresh rate. Under the hood, the Nothing devices are powered by the Snapdragon 7s Gen 3 mobile platform, paired with up to 12 GB of RAM and up to 256 GB of internal storage.

On the front, the Phone (3a) will get a 32-megapixel f/2.2 selfie camera while the Pro model will have a 50MP sensor. The Nothing Phone (3a) series will come with a triple rear camera setup, consisting of a 50-megapixel f/1.88 OIS-assisted primary camera, a 50-megapixel telephoto sensor, and an 8-megapixel f/2.2 ultra-wide angle camera. However, the difference here is that the Pro will have a periscope telephoto lens with 3x Optical Zoom and 60x digital zoom. The Phone (3a) will support 2x optical zoom and 30x digital zoom.

Both devices pack a 5000mAh battery with 50W Fast charging support.

Connectivity options on the smartphones could include 5G SA/NSA, Dual 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 6 802.11 ac (2.4GHz + 5GHz), Bluetooth 5.3, GPS (L1 + L5), USB Type-C, and NFC. There’s an in-display optical fingerprint sensor for security. The devices will run on Nothing OS 3.1 based on Android 15 and will get updates till Android 18 along with 4 years of security patches.