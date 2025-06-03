Nothing Phone (3) Price, Colour Options Leaked; Nothing Headphone (1) Details Also Surface

Nothing Phone (3) price in the US and its colour options have been leaked ahead of the device’s debut next month. The leak suggests that the handset will have a rather premium price tag in the United States. Furthermore, Nothing Headphone (1) details have also emerged, giving us a hint at its launch date and colour options.

Nothing Phone (3) Price Leaked

According to @MysteryLupin on X, the Nothing Phone (3) price in the US will be set at $799 (approx Rs 68,300) for the 12GB + 256GB model and $899 (approx Rs 76,800) for the 16GB + 512GB trim. It will be available in two colour options: Black and White. Judging by the US pricing, one could expect the device to start at around RS 60,000 or less in India. Note that this is purely a speculation.

Other details of the device are under the wraps for now. However, we do know that it won’t be coming with a Glyph Interface on the back. Rumours suggest it will feature a Dot Matrix interface on the back which a user could interact with. However, we’ll have to wait for an official confirmation from the brand regarding the same.

Earlier last month, Nothing CEO Carl Pei hyped the device up as Nothing’s “first true flagship.” He promised premium materials, big performance gains, and a software experience that takes things up a notch. While he kept things vague, it lines up with earlier rumors about the device. Pei further mentioned the Nothing Phone (3) price range as well, and said that it will be priced “somewhere around £800.”

Nothing Headphone (1) Launch Date Leaked

The same source also leaked the Nothing Headphone (1) launch date, which could be set for September 30. The source adds that it will start at $299 (approx Rs 25,500) and will be launched in White, Black, and potentially a Grey shade, too. Rest of the details about the headphones are unknown as of now, aside from the fact that we know it’s officially in development at Nothing.