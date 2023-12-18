Nothing Phone (2a): What We Know

Nothing is all set to debut a new product in the coming months, and while everyone thinks it’s a Phone (3), it could very well be a Phone (2a). According to reports, the brand is indeed working on a watered-down version of the Phone (2), called as the Phone (2a), and we have some new information about the phone.

Nothing Phone (2a): Launch Timeline

Leaks regarding the Phone (2a) began emerging earlier last month. However, stronger evidence is now popping up, suggesting the Phone (2a) could be debuted at the MWC 2024 event scheduled by the brand for February 27, 2024. Like it did last year with the Phone (2), Nothing could tease the Phone (3) as well.

Nothing Phone (2a): Design, Specs (Rumoured)

Tipster Yogesh Brar shared a photo of a prototype of the Phone (2a) on X. The leaked photo suggested that the device will have dual rear cameras and be horizontally positioned in the centre. The power key may be on the right, while the volume rocker may be on the left. The display seems to have a punch-hole housing the selfie camera.

According to the specs he shared further, the Phone (2a) will get a 120Hz OLED panel, likely 6.7 inches in size. The handset will come in an 8GB + 128GB model, while more variants could be available at the time of launch. As for the chipset, it could have the MediaTek Dimensity 7200 SoC which we usually see employed in lower mid-rangers with the most recent one being the Vivo S18e.

Then, the handset will have a 50MP dual rear camera setup, while information regarding the additional sensor is unknown as of now. It will ship with Nothing OS 2.5 based on Android 14 and will have a completely redesigned glyph LED pattern on the rear compared to the Phone (2) and the Phone (1).

Nothing Phone (2a): Price (Rumoured)

Brar says that the phone is packed with specs, which are ideal for a handset priced at $400 (approx Rs 33,000). However, considering the strong competition in India regarding aggressive pricing, Phone (2a) will have to have a price tag below or around Rs 25,000. However, these figures are speculative and are not considered as accurate.