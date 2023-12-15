  1. Home
Brand: Vivo
Category: Upcoming Smartphones
  • Chipset MediaTek Dimensity 7200
  • RAM (GB) 12
  • Storage 256, 512
  • Display 6.67-inch, 1080 x 2400 pixels
  • Front Camera 16MP
  • Primary Camera 50MP + 2MP
  • Battery 4800mAh
  • Operating System Android 14

The Vivo S18e has a 6.67-inch AMOLED FHD+ screen with a of 1080 x 2400 pixels, HDR10+, up to 1800 nits brightness, 300Hz touch sampling rate and a 120Hz refresh rate. Under the hood, the Vivo device is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 7200 mobile platform, paired with up to 12 of LPDDR4x and 512 GB of 2.2 internal storage.

On the front, it has a 16-megapixel selfie camera. Its back panel features a dual rear camera setup, consisting of a 50-megapixel primary camera and a 2-megapixel f/2.4 depth camera. The device will pack a 4,800mAh battery with 80W fast charging.

Connectivity options on the smartphone include SA/NSA, Dual VoLTE, Wi-Fi 6 802.11 ac (2.4GHz + 5GHz), Bluetooth 5.3, GPS (L1 + L5), USB Type-C, and NFC. There’s an in-display fingerprint sensor for security. The device runs on Origin OS 4 based on 14.

Vivo S18e Specs

Vivo S18e Price and Other Info

Status Coming Soon
Memory Variants 12/256 GB, 12/512 GB
Colour Options Purple, Silver, Black

Vivo S18e Build & Design

Front Protection Glass Gorilla Glass
Device Back Glass

Vivo S18e Phone Display

Screen Size (Inches) 6.67
Screen Type AMOLED
Screen Resolution 2400 x 1080 pixels
Screen Aspect Ratio 20:9
Refresh Rate 120 Hz
Touch Sampling Rate 300 Hz

Vivo S18e Performance

Chipset MediaTek Dimensity 7200
Phone RAM 12 GB
Phone RAM Type LPDDR4x
Storage Capacity 256 GB, 512 GB
Storage Type UFS 2.2
Memory Card Slot N/A

Vivo S18e Software

OS & UI OriginOS OS 4 Android 14

Vivo S18e Cameras

Rear Camera Module Dual
Rear Camera Specs 50MP f/1.8 primary lens, OIS + 2MP f/2.4 depth lens
Front Camera Module Single
Front Camera Specs 16MP

Vivo S18e Battery & Charging

Battery Capacity (mAh) 4800
Fast Charging
Charging Speed 80W
Wireless Charging
Reverse Charging

Vivo S18e Network & Connectivity

Supported Networks 5G
SIM Slots Dual (nano)
Bluetooth v5.3
Wi-Fi Wi-Fi 6
USB Port USB Type-C
NFC Chip
Supported GPS Dual Band GPS, AGPS, GLONASS

Vivo S18e Extra Features

3.5 mm Audio Jack
Set of Speakers Mono
Face Unlock
Fingerprint Reader In-display (Optical)
IR Blaster
Sensors Accelerometer, Ambient Light, Gravity Sensor, Proximity
Water & Dust Proof Rating IP54

