The Vivo S18e has a 6.67-inch AMOLED FHD+ screen with a Resolution of 1080 x 2400 pixels, HDR10+, up to 1800 nits brightness, 300Hz touch sampling rate and a 120Hz refresh rate. Under the hood, the Vivo device is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 7200 mobile platform, paired with up to 12 GB of LPDDR4x RAM and 512 GB of UFS 2.2 internal storage.

On the front, it has a 16-megapixel selfie camera. Its back panel features a dual rear camera setup, consisting of a 50-megapixel primary camera and a 2-megapixel f/2.4 depth camera. The device will pack a 4,800mAh battery with 80W fast charging.

Connectivity options on the smartphone include 5G SA/NSA, Dual 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 6 802.11 ac (2.4GHz + 5GHz), Bluetooth 5.3, GPS (L1 + L5), USB Type-C, and NFC. There’s an in-display fingerprint sensor for security. The device runs on Origin OS 4 based on Android 14.