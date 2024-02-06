Nothing Phone (2a) To Ditch Glyph Interface?

Nothing is working on a new smartphone that will sit between the Phone (2) and the Phone (1). While the design of the Nothing Phone (2a) has been leaked once before, a new leak now suggests that the former leaks were untrue as it gives us a brand new look at the design of the handset, which indicates that the device won’t have one of Nothing’s key features – Glyph Interface.

The leak comes from Smartprix and OnLeaks, where the new render for the Nothing Phone (2a) suggests that the handset will have a distinctive rear design. However, at the same time, the Nothing Phone (2a) also gives up on what has been Nothing’s USP in its past two smartphones, and that’s the glyph interface, a.k.a as the LED lights fitted into the back panel.

The Mobile Indian reported back in 2022 in an exclusive story that Nothing is planning to launch a smartphone without Glyph Interface. Though the launch didn’t happen in the time frame we had mentioned, the device was in the making for a long time.

One can notice small white dots at various positions across the back panel, which do look like LEDs, but it’s unconfirmed whether they are actually LEDs or have been placed just for aesthetics. The device has more of a rounded form factor with two cameras the top left corner. The overall design resembles typical Nothing design language, however, omitting the glyph interface could be a problem in our opinion considering that’s what Nothing smartphones are majorly known for.

The real-life photo of the Phone (2a) that was leaked earlier had the cameras placed in the centre of the upper half of the rear panel. It’s still not confirmed whether that’s the final design of the handset or the one that has leaked now.

Whatever the case may be, we may not have to wait for long to find that out as Nothing has an announcement scheduled for February 27 during MWC 2024, where the brand could debut the Nothing Phone (2a) worldwide, including India. The device is expected to have a 120Hz OLED display, a MediaTek Dimensity 7200 SoC and more.