Nothing Phone (1) gets new update with camera improvements, bug fixes

Nothing has started rolling out a new firmware update for the Nothing Phone (1) smartphone. This is the third software update for the Nothing Phone (1). The last update, Nothing OS 1.1.2, was released a couple of weeks ago.

Nothing founder Carl Pei also confirmed the update rollout and said that the update is rolling out gradually. The update should be available to all Nothing Phone (1) users in the coming weeks.

The update brings major camera improvements, bug fixes and performance optimizations and a couple of new features. The latest update for the Nothing Phone (1) comes with firmware version Nothing OS 1.1.3 and is about 65MB in size.

The update improves photo clarity when using the front camera. When using Glyph lighting, images are automatically adjusted to optimal color and brightness. You can also expect reduced noise and increased sharpness when using zoom.

Further, the update adds an option to turn on Google’s Adaptive Battery to intelligently optimize battery life. The fingerprint verification UI for third-party apps has been updated.

Here’s the Detailed Changelog:

New features

● Added option to turn on Google’s Adaptive Battery to intelligently optimise battery life.

● Redesigned fingerprint verification UI for 3rd party apps.

Camera improvements

● When using Glyph lighting, images are automatically adjusted to optimal colour and brightness.

● Impoved photo clarity when using the front camera.

● Faster Night Mode and HDR photo processing time.

● Richer colour saturation when using the ultra-wide camera.

● Reduced noise and increased sharpness when using zoom.

● Added reminder to clean the camera lenses.

Bug fixes and performance optimisations

● Resolved an issue that caused stuttering in some apps like Twitter, Play Store etc.

● Resolved an issue that prevented mobile hotspot from working properly.

● Fixed ussye that caused the lock screen to crash after tapping on a notification and then trying to use finger unlock.

● Polished minor UI details.

● General bug fixes.