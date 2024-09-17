Nothing Open Ear Headset Hinted, Launch on September 24

The UK-based consumer tech firm Nothing confirmed on Tuesday that it is preparing to launch a new product, rumoured to be the Nothing Open Ear Headset, later this month. The startup, LED by former OnePlus co-founder Carl Pei, has been teasing the release of a yet-to-be-named product over the past few weeks. The company has not provided specific details about the type of device or its specifications.

In a social media post on X (formerly Twitter), Nothing shared a brief video showing two rounded cables briefly touching. The video was accompanied by the text “out in the open” and an announcement that a new product would be unveiled on September 24. No further details have been released.

The teaser suggests the potential launch of a Nothing Open Ear Headset headset, a design commonly seen in products such as the Soundcore AeroFit Pro or Aftershokz OpenFit Air. However, nothing has been confirmed as to whether this product will be a new set of earphones. Interestingly, sometime back, a listing on Singapore’s Infocomm Media Development Authority (IMDA) website suggested that the yet-to-be-launched product could be called Nothing Ear Open, as this name was registered.

Nothing Open-ear wireless earphones are designed to sit outside the ear canal, allowing users to stay aware of their surroundings while listening to audio. However, these headsets typically allow more sound leakage than in-ear designs, diminishing the listening experience in noisy environments.

TWS launched by Nothing:

Nothing has made a significant mark in the audio industry with several unique TWS (True Wireless Stereo) earbuds offerings. These products are notable for their innovative designs and sound performance. Below is an overview of the key TWS models launched by Nothing: