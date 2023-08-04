Nothing announces new sub-brand ‘CMF by Nothing’, to enter affordable segment

Nothing, in its Community Video published on YouTube, announced that it is bringing a new sub-brand called ‘CMF by Nothing’ that is set to make products for the affordable price segment. Not only that, but Nothing also shared the type of products the brand will initially come up with.

While talking about ‘CMF by Nothing’, Nothing CEO Carl Pei said that this will be a more affordable brand than Nothing. It will aim to deliver “timeless designs” at a relatively cheaper price point and “quality that’s very hard to find” in the segment. CMF by Nothing will debut two new products later this year, including a new smartwatch and a pair of earbuds.

These products will have a ‘better design that would be more accessible’ according to what the UK-based brand says. The brands share a common principle of creating design-led products. However, in the case of CMF, these designs are going to be more accessible, while Nothing’s vision will remain the same – creating the most premium products the brand can offer. As confirmed by Pei, the CMF by Nothing team will be led by a team within Nothing.

What happened to Particles by XO?

Last year, a report stated that Nothing is working on a sub-brand called ‘Particles by XO’. The report said that the brand and other Nothing products were expected to be released in the US market. The first product from the Nothing sub-brand Particles by XO was expected to be a pair of TWS earbuds, codenamed B154.

Some features and specifications of the earbuds were also tipped but Nothing was heard after that (no puns intended). While the first sub-brand should have apparently been called ‘Particles by XO’, we currently don’t know what’s the status of that after CMF has come into the picture. Whether it has been scrapped altogether or maybe Nothing still has plans to introduce it sometime in future, only time will tell.