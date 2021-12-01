Nothing announces ear 1 Black Edition, will accept payment in Crypto

Nothing today announced a new black edition of its debut device, ear (1). The true wireless earbuds have kept their distinctive transparent case, featuring a new smoky finish and a matte black colourway of the silicone earbuds and internal casing. With up to 34 hours of playtime with the case, an 11.6mm driver and other specs, including Active Noise Cancellation, the Rs 6,999 Nothing ear (1) black limited edition has the same full feature set as the original ear (1).

Open sales of the ear (1) black edition will start at 12 noon IST on 13 December on Flipkart. On Nothing.tech, people will also be able to purchase with Bitcoin (BTC), Ethereum (ETH), USD Coin (USDC) and Dogecoin (DOGE). This payment option will be available in select countries. India, however, is not included in the list of countries.

Additionally, the London-based consumer tech brand has confirmed that ear (1) is now carbon neutral. Nothing worked with internationally recognised third parties, like Geneva-headquartered SGS, to independently assess and neutralise the carbon footprint of the first product in its ecosystem. The 1.78kg carbon footprint of ear (1) will be revealed on a new packaging label. The company hopes it will empower users to make better-informed purchases.

Before official sales, Nothing will be releasing #the100 first units of ear (1) black edition, which will be individually engraved from 1 to 100. In a first for the brand, customers will be able to purchase the limited edition units exclusively at the Nothing Kiosk, a new limited installation that will operate from 11:00-19:00 GMT starting from 04 December at Seven Dials, Covent Garden in London. Stock will be limited and available on a first-come, first-serve basis.

Each earbud features a composite mesh design for improved sweat and water resistance with an IPX4 rating. There are three Active Noise Cancellation settings to bring your sound into focus. Use Light mode for moderate noise cancellation and Maximum mode for noisier environments, like on an airplane or at the office. The transparency mode enables the person to listen more to their surrounding environment sounds.