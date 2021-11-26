Nothing Ear 1 TWS receives a price cut of Rs 700 in India

Nothing Ear 1 truly wireless earbuds (TWS) was launched in India in July this year. Now the buds are available with a discount of Rs 700 on Flipkart.

Initially, the earphones were launched in the country for Rs 5,999. Later, the price was hiked to Rs 6,999. Now after the latest price cut, the Nothing Ear 1 are priced at Rs 6,299 on Flipkart. This price cut appears to be for a limited time period.

In addition, there is a 10 percent discount on the Nothing ear 1 for the ICICI Bank Credit Card users. Further, there is also a no-cost EMI offer on Bajaj Finserv EMI Card. Also, Flipkart is offering 6 months of Gaana plus subscription on the purchase of the earbuds.

Nothing Ear 1 specifications

Nothing Ear 1 TWS come with Active Noise Cancellation, and a dual-driver setup. They feature 11.6mm dynamic drivers. The earphones support Bluetooth 5.2 connectivity with SBC and AAC codecs.

The earbuds have a battery capacity of 570mAh. It is claimed to offer four hours of battery life with ANC enabled and up to 5.7 hours with ANC turned off. With the charging case combined, users can get up to 34 hours of battery life.

During our review of the Ear 1, we found the design of the earbuds to be attractive. The case and earbuds are transparent to some extent but not 100 percent. The stem of Earbuds is transparent on one side, and on other side, though transparent, appears black.

On the other hand, earbuds are made of hard white plastic. The placement of mics, internals, and magnets on the stem used for charging is neatly done and will grab attention. The app is quite neat and clean, but we felt that an equalizer would have been handy instead of the preset option.