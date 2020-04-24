Advertisement

Delhi Metro travel post lockdown could force people to install Aarogya Setu app

By: The Mobile Indian network, New Delhi Last updated : April 24, 2020 5:53 pm

Latest News

The new set of proposals have been shared by the CISF and will be finalised by the state government.
Advertisement

In a few weeks time, travelling via Delhi Metro will require people to install the government promoted Aarogya Setu app, to make sure the person entering the coach is not a high risk from COVID-19. This is part of a proposal by Central Industry Security Force (CISF) which has recommended phased opening of the metro services in the national capital once the lockdown is lifted.

 

CISF in its proposal has mentioned that using the contact tracing app could ensure that people are able to test themselves for the virus, and if they are reported as high risk (red colour on the app), they would be discouraged from using the metro. The plan, accessed by PTI, also says that wearing a mask, thermal screening of all travellers could become the norm for people going across various metro stations in Delhi. 

Advertisement

 

But we're more concerned with the use of the Aarogya Setu app, which is limited to smartphones for now. Making it mandatory for everyone taking the metro sounds unreasonable, when many people using the service belong to the labour class, who're still using feature phones, that doesn't internet, let alone mobile apps. 

 

Depriving these people of using the metro doesn't come across as a sound plan, as the discrimination will be unwarranted after the lockdown measures are lifted in the coming weeks. The app seems to have become the central focus for most government activities around COVID-19, which now involves the private sector as well.

 

Earlier this week, Zomato and Urban Company (previously called Urban Clap) have made it mandatory for their delivery and repair staff respectively, to download the contact tracing app from the Indian government, and even show their status to the consumers when they reach their destination. 

 

The Aarogya Setu app is expected to add a slew of features in the coming weeks, and recently they've added e-pass feature to the platform, and since the directives for its use are still not clear, putting onus on the app to help them trace the affected people shouldn't be the right way to go about. 

Contact tracing apps for mobile trigger privacy concern for users

Latest News from

You might like this

Tags: Delhi metro Aarogya Setu app contact tracing social distancing Zomato CISF

Loading...

 

0 Comments

Login with

Mobile Finder

Latest Smartphones
Latest Smartphones
q1
Big Battery (4000 & above)
q1
Quad Camera
q1
8 GB Ram
3000mAh & Above Battery Capacity
64MP Camera
q1
16MP FRONT CAMERA

By Price

By Features

By Brand

Choose by features

Next Articles

Did you know? Microsoft developers are generating 30k bugs every month

Did you check out this new feature on Skype?

How to add Movies and TV Shows Watchlist in Google Search?

Image gallery

Top 5

Top 5 Zoom alternatives for teachers

Top 5 Zoom alternatives for teachers

Top 5 apps to connect with a Doctor Virtually

Top 5 apps to connect with a Doctor Virtually

Top 5 upcoming movies on Netflix

Top 5 upcoming movies on Netflix

Top 5 apps for Coronavirus by the Government

Top 5 apps for Coronavirus by the Government

Top 5 TikTok alternatives

Top 5 TikTok alternatives

Reviews

Advertisement

Top 10 Mobiles By Price

Latest Mobiles

Latest Videos

Is Say Namaste India's Answer to Zoom?

Is Say Namaste India's Answer to Zoom?
Top 5 Zoom app Alternatives for Online Classes

Top 5 Zoom app Alternatives for Online Classes
Realme Narzo Postponed for 2nd Time: Wast it Welcome or insensitive move?

Realme Narzo Postponed for 2nd Time: Wast it Welcome or insensitive move?
Zoom App: Top 10 Tips to keep yourself SAFE!

Zoom App: Top 10 Tips to keep yourself SAFE!
E-bikes: Where does India Stand?

E-bikes: Where does India Stand?
Should you use AC during COVID19?

Should you use AC during COVID19?

Latest Picture Story

Top 10 Vodafone Prepaid Plans

Top 5 upcoming Electric Bikes

Top 10 Electric Bikes

Top 10 BSNL prepaid plans

Top 10 Airtel Prepaid plans

Top 10 myths about Coronavirus pandemic!

Copyright © 2019 the mobile indian. Design & Development by Ezbiz Technologies