Nokia XR20 launch in India confirmed, pre-booking starts October 20

Nokia XR20 will be launching in India soon. However an exact launch date has not been announced yet by the company.

By Meenu Rana
Nokia XR20 India

Highlights

  • Nokia XR20 will be launching soon in India
  • Pre-bookings will begin on October 20
  • It is the company’s first 5G rugged smartphone

Nokia XR20 has been today confirmed to launch in India soon. Nokia XR20 is the company’s first 5G rugged smartphone. It comes with military-grade durability and IP68 waterproof body.

Nokia India on its Twitter handle has today announced that Nokia XR20 will come soon to India. The pre-booking for the smartphone will start on their website on October 20. Take a look at the tweet below:

Nokia XR20 comes in Ultra Blue or Granite Grey colours with a single 6/128GB variant. The price has been set for $550 (approx Rs 40,900). In India, the phone will likely be priced same.

Nokia XR20 Specifications

The Nokia XR20 comes in a ruggedized casing. This casing is MIL-STD810H-certified, which makes it capable of withstanding drops from 1.8 meters. The phone comes with Corning Gorilla Glass Victus on the front and also has IP68 certification. It sports a 6.67-inch FHD+ IPS LCD display with a peak brightness of 550 nits.

The Snapdragon 480 SoC powers it with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. Further, the device is confirmed to get 4 years of security patches and 3 years of major Android OS upgrades. It runs on Android 11.

The device has a 48MP 1/2.25-inch f/1.8 main camera and a 13MP 1/3-inch f/2.4 ultrawide sensor, each with its own LED flash. The selfie camera is an 8MP f/2.0 fixed-focus lens. It is backed by a 4,360mAh battery with 18W fast charging and 15W wireless fast charging support.

Recently, HMD Global had announced the Nokia T20 tablet. The device has a 2K display, Unisoc T610 Octa-Core processor, 8-megapixel rear camera, 8200mAh battery and more.

Nokia T20 is priced at EUR 199 (roughly Rs. 17,200) for the Wi-Fi only variant. The Wi-Fi + 4G model comes at a price of EUR 239 (roughly Rs. 20,600). The Wi-Fi only variant comes in 3GB RAM + 32GB storage and 4GB RAM + 64GB storage options. The Wi-Fi + 4G model comes in a 4GB + 64GB configuration.

