Nokia XR20 launch in India confirmed, pre-booking starts October 20

Nokia XR20 has been today confirmed to launch in India soon. Nokia XR20 is the company’s first 5G rugged smartphone. It comes with military-grade durability and IP68 waterproof body.

Nokia India on its Twitter handle has today announced that Nokia XR20 will come soon to India. The pre-booking for the smartphone will start on their website on October 20. Take a look at the tweet below:

Brace yourselves to meet the toughest device you'll ever see. #NokiaXR20 is coming soon. #LoveTrustKeep pic.twitter.com/TQI1sYI3JZ — Nokia Mobile India (@NokiamobileIN) October 13, 2021

Nokia XR20 comes in Ultra Blue or Granite Grey colours with a single 6/128GB variant. The price has been set for $550 (approx Rs 40,900). In India, the phone will likely be priced same.

Nokia XR20 Specifications

The Nokia XR20 comes in a ruggedized casing. This casing is MIL-STD810H-certified, which makes it capable of withstanding drops from 1.8 meters. The phone comes with Corning Gorilla Glass Victus on the front and also has IP68 certification. It sports a 6.67-inch FHD+ IPS LCD display with a peak brightness of 550 nits.

The Snapdragon 480 SoC powers it with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. Further, the device is confirmed to get 4 years of security patches and 3 years of major Android OS upgrades. It runs on Android 11.

The device has a 48MP 1/2.25-inch f/1.8 main camera and a 13MP 1/3-inch f/2.4 ultrawide sensor, each with its own LED flash. The selfie camera is an 8MP f/2.0 fixed-focus lens. It is backed by a 4,360mAh battery with 18W fast charging and 15W wireless fast charging support.

