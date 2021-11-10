HomeNewsNokia X100 launched with Snapdragon 480, 6GB RAM

Nokia X100 launched with Snapdragon 480, 6GB RAM

Nokia X100 has been launched by the brand with a 6.67-inch IPS LCD display, 6GB of RAM and 128GB of storage.

Nokia X100 has been launched specifically for the United States. It comes with an IPS LCD display with a quad-camera setup on the back. In addition, the device features Zeiss Optics along with a 4470mAh battery and 18W fast charging.

The Nokia X100 is priced at $252 (approx Rs 18,600) and will be available for purchase in the United States starting 19th November. Further, the device is exclusively available to T-Mobile and Metro T-Mobile customers.

Nokia X100 Specifications

The Nokia X100 comes with Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection on the front. It sports a 6.67-inch FHD+ IPS LCD display with a resolution of 1080 x 2400 pixels. The display has a 20:9 aspect ratio.

The Snapdragon 480 SoC powers it with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of storage expandable up to 1TB. Further, the device is confirmed to get 2 years of monthly security patches and 2 years of major Android OS upgrades. It runs on Android 11.

The device has a 48MP 1/2.25-inch f/1.8 main camera, 5MP 1/3-inch f/2.4 ultrawide sensor, 2MP depth and 2MP macro sensors. The selfie camera is a 16MP f/2.0 fixed-focus lens. It is backed by a 4,470mAh battery with 18W fast charging. Connectivity options include Bluetooth 5.1, NFC, 3.5mm headphone jack, GPS, USB-C, and dual-band Wi-Fi.

Additional features include OZO Spatial Audio capture with wind noise reduction along with a dual-mic system and a single speaker.

In related news, Nokia recently also launched the Nokia T20 tablet in India. The Nokia T20 is launched at a price of Rs 15,499 for the 3GB + 32GB Wi-Fi version. Further, the 4GB + 64GB LTE version is priced at Rs 16,499. It is already available from Nokia.com and will also be available from Flipkart. In addition, the tablet comes in Ocean blue colour.

 

