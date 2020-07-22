Advertisement

Nokia TV Box to reportedly launch in India soon

By: Rohan Pal, The Mobile Indian, New Delhi Last updated : July 22, 2020 3:01 pm

The company is preparing to launch Nokia TV box in India by next month.
Nokia is reportedly gearing up to launch a new Android TV box in India pretty soon. The latest TV box will come loaded with a host of interesting features and it will be available for purchase from Flipkart. 

 

As per a report by NokiaPowerUser, the company is preparing to launch Nokia TV box in India by next month. The device will be sold by Flipkart and it will run on Android TV 9.0 operating system. 

 

The report further suggests that the Android TV box will come with an output of 1080p resolution and it will support built-in Chromecast. The upcoming Nokia TV box will also support Google Assistant for voice commands as well. That said, no other information about the upcoming Android TV box by Nokia is known at the moment. 

 

To recall, Nokia launched a new Smart TV in India for Rs 31,999. The Nokia Smart TV 43-inch 4K LED Smart Android TV runs on Android 9.0 operating system and comes with features like built-in Chromecast support. With support for Google Play Store, you can download more apps. It supports major apps such as Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, Disney+ Hotstar, ZEE5, YouTube, and others.

 

The Nokia Smart TV will feature ultra-slim bezels. The 43-inch (3840 × 2160 pixels) display comes with 178-degree viewing angle, 60Hz refresh rate, 16:9 aspect ratio, 400 nits brightness,  1200:1 (Static) contrast ratio, Dolby Vision, MEMC technology,  Intelligent Dimming to adjust the brightness of the display.

 

