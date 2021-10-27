Nokia T20 India launch teased, to be available on Flipkart

Nokia is gearing up to launch its new tablet called the Nokia T20 in India soon. Flipkart has teased the launch of Nokia T20 by putting up a microsite on its website.

A banner on Flipkart has confirmed the launch of the upcoming tablet in the country. Further, it also reveals that the tablet will come with a 10.4-inch 2K display and 8200mAh battery. In addition, the listing suggests that the company will announce the Nokia T20 in India shortly.

However, an exact launch in India is not confirmed by the company as of yet. To recall, Nokia T20 was launched recently in Europe. The device has a 2K display, Unisoc T610 Octa-Core processor, 8-megapixel rear camera, 8200mAh battery and more.

Nokia T20 is priced at EUR 199 (roughly Rs. 17,200) for the Wi-Fi only variant. The Wi-Fi + 4G model comes at a price of EUR 239 (roughly Rs. 20,600). The Wi-Fi only variant comes in 3GB RAM + 32GB storage and 4GB RAM + 64GB storage options. The Wi-Fi + 4G model comes in a 4GB + 64GB configuration.

Specs

The Nokia T20 tablet features a 10.4-inch 2K display with 2000 x 1200 pixels resolution and a 5:3 aspect ratio. Further, the display has a pixel density of 226 PPI, 400 nits of brightness, and a 60Hz refresh rate.

The device packs a 12nm Unisoc Tiger T610 chipset. It is coupled with 3GB/4GB RAM and 32GB/64GB storage. This can be expanded by up to 512GB via a microSD card slot.

The tablet sports an 8-megapixel camera sensor at the back with an LED flash. There is also a 5-megapixel selfie camera sensor at the front.

In addition, the Nokia T20 runs on Android 11, and the company has assured of two years of OS upgrades and three years of security updates. On the battery front, it packs an 8200mAh battery with 15W fast charging support. It is shipped with a 10W charger. It promises 10 hours of video streaming time, 15 hours of web surfing or 7 hours of video calling time.

Moreover, the tablet lacks a fingerprint scanner, but there is Face Unlock for security. The connectivity features are 4G LTE (optional), Wi-Fi 802.11 ac (2.4GHz|5GHz), Bluetooth 5.0, GPS + GLONASS, NFC, USB Type-C. It is IP52 rated for dust and splash resistance.

The Wi-Fi-only model measures 247.6 x 157.5 x 7.8mm and weighs 465 grams for the Wi-Fi version and 470 grams for the 4G LTE model.