Nokia T10 tablet announced with 8-inch HD display, 5250mAh battery

HMD Global has announced the Nokia T10 tablet. The device has an 8-inch HD display, Unisoc T606 Octa-Core processor, 8-megapixel rear camera, 5250mAh battery and more.

Let’s take a look ahead at the pricing and specifications of the tablet.

Nokia T10 Price

Nokia T10 comes in a Wi-Fi model and a Wi-Fi + 4G LTE variant. It is priced at $159 which is approx. Rs 12,150 for the base model with 3GB/32GB storage. The Nokia tablet comes in only one – Ocean blue colour.

Specifications

The Nokia T10 tablet features an 8-inch HD display with 800 x 1280 pixels resolution and a 16:10 aspect ratio. Further, the device packs a Unisoc T616 chipset. It is coupled with 3GB RAM and 32GB storage. This can be expanded by up to 512GB via a microSD card slot.

The tablet sports an 8-megapixel camera sensor at the back with an LED flash. There is also a 2-megapixel selfie camera sensor at the front. The tablet also supports Face Unlock technology.

In addition, the Nokia T10 runs on Android 12, and the company has assured of two years of OS upgrades and three years of security updates. On the battery front, it packs a 5250mAh battery. It is shipped with a 10W charger.

Moreover, the connectivity features are Bluetooth 5.0, 3.5 mm audio jack, WiFi:802.11 a/b/g/n/ac (2.4/5.0 GHz dual-band) and USB Type-C. It is IPX2 rated for water resistance. The tablet measures 208 x 123.2 x 9mm and weighs 375 grams. Lastly, there are Stereo speakers with OZO playback.

Meanwhile, Nokia C21 Plus has been launched in India. The Nokia C21 Plus has been launched at Rs. 10,299 for the 3GB + 32GB model and the 4GB + 64GB model costs Rs. 11,299. It comes in Dark Cyan and Warm Grey colours. It is available from Nokia.com and will be available from other e-commerce sites and offline stores soon.