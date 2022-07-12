Nokia C21 Plus Launched in India: Price, Specifications

HMD Global has today launched the new Nokia C21 Plus in India. The phone comes with a 6.5-inch HD+ display, a dual-camera setup, up to 4GB RAM, a 5050mAh battery and more.

Let’s take a detailed look at the handset’s specs, price, and availability.

Nokia C21 Plus Price

The Nokia C21 Plus has been launched at Rs. 10,299 for the 3GB + 32GB model and the 4GB + 64GB model costs Rs. 11,299. It comes in Dark Cyan and Warm Grey colours. It is available from Nokia.com and will be available from other e-commerce sites and offline stores soon.

Specifications

The Nokia C21 Plus features a 6.5-inch HD+ display with 1600 × 720 pixels resolution. It packs 1.6GHz Octa-Core Unisoc SC9863A processor with IMG8322 GPU. The C21 Plus gets upto 4GB of RAM. For storage, the phone gets 32GB and 64GB storage options. Further, there is expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD.

The C21 Plus gets a dual rear camera setup that houses a 13-megapixel primary sensor with an autofocus lens and a 2-megapixel depth sensor. It has a 5-megapixel front camera sensor for selfies and video calls.

ALSO READ: Nokia G11 Plus announced with Android 12 OS

The smartphone runs on Android 11 Go Edition out of the box with a promise of two years of quarterly security updates. Connectivity options include 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, Bluetooth v4.2, GPS/ A-GPS, Micro-USB (with OTG), and a 3.5mm headphone jack. It measures 164.6 x 75.9 x 8.5mm and the weight is 191 grams.

The phone has a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor. Lastly, the Nokia C21 Plus has a 5050mAh battery with 10W charging and a promise of 3-day battery life and IP54 rating.