Advertisement

Nokia Smart TV range launched including 75-inch 4K Ultra HD model

By: Meenu Rana, The Mobile Indian, New Delhi Last updated : November 28, 2020 11:40 am

Latest News

Nokia Smart TVs are powered by ARM CA55 Quad-Core processor with Mali 470MP3 GPU.
Advertisement

Nokia has introduced seven new Smart LED TV models that include 32-inch Full HD, 43-inch, 50-inch, 55-inch, 58-inch, 65-inch, and 75-inch 4K Ultra HD models for the European market.

The Nokia Smart TV 75-inch model is priced at EUR 1,399 (roughly Rs 1,23,300). The new model will go on sale in select European markets via StreamView on December 1. The Nokia Smart TV 58-inch model is priced at EUR 799.90 (roughly Rs 70,500).


The Nokia Smart TV 32-inch, 43-inch, 50-inch, 55-inch, and 65-inch models are priced at EUR 399.90 (roughly Rs 35,200), EUR 549.90 (roughly Rs 48,500), EUR 599.90 (roughly Rs 52,900), EUR 699.90 (roughly Rs 61,700), and EUR 899.90 (roughly Rs 79,300), respectively.

Nokia Smart TV
The Nokia 32-inch comes with 1920 × 1080 pixels) Full HD display comes with 178-degree viewing angle. The 43-inch, 50-inch, 55-inch, 58-inch, 65-inch and 75-inch come with 3840 × 2160 pixels 4K display with 178-degree viewing angle, Dolby Vision.

Under the hood, the TVs are powered by ARM CA55 Quad-Core processor with Mali 470MP3 GPU. The smart TV comes with 1.5GB RAM on all models except the 32-inch model which packs 1GB of RAM with 8GB storage. All the TVs run on Android 9.0 operating system

Connectivity options include Wi-Fi 802.11a/b/g/n (2.4GHz), Bluetooth 4.2, four HDMI ports (1 HDMI port supports ARC). two USB 2.0 ports and an Ethernet port. In terms of audio, the 65-inch and 75-inch TV come with 24W speakers that are powered by Dolby Digital Plus and DTS surround sound technologies.

The 32-inch TV is loaded with a 12W speaker while the 43-inch, 50-inch, 55-inch and 58-inch TV come with 20W speakers. The smart TV models also come with a backlit remote control which is similar to Nokia Streaming Box 8000 that was launched earlier this month.

Nokia 43-inch 4K Android Smart TV launched in India for Rs 31,999

Nokia 65-inch 4K LED Smart TV launched in India

Nokia 50-inch and 32-inch smart TVs to be launched in India soon

Nokia Smart TVs launched, price starts at Rs 12,999

Latest News from Nokia

You might like this

Tags: Nokia

 

0 Comments

Login with

Mobile Finder

Latest Smartphones
Latest Smartphones
q1
Big Battery (4000 & above)
q1
Quad Camera
q1
8 GB Ram
3000mAh & Above Battery Capacity
64MP Camera
q1
16MP FRONT CAMERA

By Price

By Features

By Brand

Choose by features

Next Articles

Wing Lifestyle launches WingElevate Neckband

AKAI launches Amazon FireTV Edition TVs

Love streaming online but find subscriptions expensive? Let us tell you how to get it free

Online Recharge Plans

Image gallery

Top 5

Top 5 features to look for in an Air Purifier

Top 5 features to look for in an Air Purifier

Top 5 Laptops under Rs 40,000 for day-to-day usage

Top 5 Laptops under Rs 40,000 for day-to-day usage

Top 5 Air Purifier Deals

Top 5 Air Purifier Deals

Top 5 Feature Phones in India

Top 5 Feature Phones in India

Top 5 Storage Solutions from Western Digital, SanDisk

Top 5 Storage Solutions from Western Digital, SanDisk

Reviews

Advertisement

Top 10 Mobiles By Price

Prepaid Mobile Recharge Plans

Mobile Finder

Latest Smartphones
Latest Smartphones
q1
Big Battery (4000 & above)
q1
Quad Camera
q1
8 GB Ram
3000mAh & Above Battery Capacity
64MP Camera
q1
16MP FRONT CAMERA
q1
By Price
3000mAh & Above Battery Capacity
By Features
q1
By Brand

Latest Videos

Nokia and its Promise!

Nokia and its Promise!
Nokia's Next Smartphone?

Nokia's Next Smartphone?
Google Photo Storage and other cloud services

Google Photo Storage and other cloud services
Why we have very few compact Android smartphones? Who is responsible?

Why we have very few compact Android smartphones? Who is responsible?
Nokia 2.4 launching in 15 days, Pubg has not got go-ahead from Govt, Samsung Exynos on Vivo

Nokia 2.4 launching in 15 days, Pubg has not got go-ahead from Govt, Samsung Exynos on Vivo
Netflix TV Channel, Micromax In prerorder, Realme 6 special price

Netflix TV Channel, Micromax In prerorder, Realme 6 special price

Latest Picture Story

Tech products for less than Rs 500

Top new shows and movies on Disney+ Hotstar releasing in November 2020

Samsung Galaxy S20 FE: In-depth Camera Review

Top 20 Apps and Services Killed by Google

Realme Narzo 20 Pro: In-depth Camera Review

Ott Update: Top 9 movies coming up on Amazon Prime Video

Copyright © 2019 the mobile indian. Design & Development by Ezbiz Technologies