Nokia Smart TV range launched including 75-inch 4K Ultra HD model

Nokia Smart TVs are powered by ARM CA55 Quad-Core processor with Mali 470MP3 GPU.

Advertisement

Nokia has introduced seven new Smart LED TV models that include 32-inch Full HD, 43-inch, 50-inch, 55-inch, 58-inch, 65-inch, and 75-inch 4K Ultra HD models for the European market.





The Nokia Smart TV 75-inch model is priced at EUR 1,399 (roughly Rs 1,23,300). The new model will go on sale in select European markets via StreamView on December 1. The Nokia Smart TV 58-inch model is priced at EUR 799.90 (roughly Rs 70,500).





The Nokia Smart TV 32-inch, 43-inch, 50-inch, 55-inch, and 65-inch models are priced at EUR 399.90 (roughly Rs 35,200), EUR 549.90 (roughly Rs 48,500), EUR 599.90 (roughly Rs 52,900), EUR 699.90 (roughly Rs 61,700), and EUR 899.90 (roughly Rs 79,300), respectively.





The Nokia 32-inch comes with 1920 × 1080 pixels) Full HD display comes with 178-degree viewing angle. The 43-inch, 50-inch, 55-inch, 58-inch, 65-inch and 75-inch come with 3840 × 2160 pixels 4K display with 178-degree viewing angle, Dolby Vision.



Under the hood, the TVs are powered by ARM CA55 Quad-Core processor with Mali 470MP3 GPU. The smart TV comes with 1.5GB RAM on all models except the 32-inch model which packs 1GB of RAM with 8GB storage. All the TVs run on Android 9.0 operating system



Connectivity options include Wi-Fi 802.11a/b/g/n (2.4GHz), Bluetooth 4.2, four HDMI ports (1 HDMI port supports ARC). two USB 2.0 ports and an Ethernet port. In terms of audio, the 65-inch and 75-inch TV come with 24W speakers that are powered by Dolby Digital Plus and DTS surround sound technologies.



The 32-inch TV is loaded with a 12W speaker while the 43-inch, 50-inch, 55-inch and 58-inch TV come with 20W speakers. The smart TV models also come with a backlit remote control which is similar to Nokia Streaming Box 8000 that was launched earlier this month.