Nokia reveals Android 11 update schedule for these smartphones

Nokia has revealed its plan to roll out Android 11 update to its range of smartphones. The company will be rolling out the latest update to its as many as 13 smartphones. It will be releasing will receive the newest version of the operating system starting Q4 2020.



Announcing in a tweet via its official Nokia Mobile Twitter handle, the company said "We’re very excited to announce our #Android11 upgrade roadmap! We’ve released over 1000 updates in the past 3 years as part of our Pure, Secure and Up-To-Date pledge, keeping your device safe and protected with the latest Android releases. Here’s to the next 1000!."



The company will roll out Android 11 update starting in Q4 2020 to newly launched Nokia 8.3 5G and Nokia 5.3. Old phones like the Nokia 2.2 and Nokia 8.1 will also be among the first batch to receives the Android 11 in Q4 2020. The company has revealed that Nokia 1.3, Nokia 4.2, Nokia 2.4 and Nokia 3.4 will get Android 11 update in Q1 2021.





Furthermore, the Nokia 3.2, Nokia 7.2 and Nokia 6.2 will get Android 11 update in between Q1 to Q2 2021. Lastly, the company has revealed that Nokia 1 Plus and Nokia 9 Pureview will get the latest operating system by Q2 of 2021.





Meanwhile, in a related story, HMD Global has started rolling out Android 10 update for the Nokia 5.1 smartphone. The Nokia 5.1 update is being rolled out in batches in several counties including Armenia, Azerbaijan, Belarus, Georgia, India, Kazakhstan, Mongolia, Ukraine and Uzbekistan. India will get the update last - by October 29.



