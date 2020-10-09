Nokia 5.1 Android 10 update starts rolling out

The Nokia 5.1 update is being rolled out in batches in several counties including Armenia, Azerbaijan, Belarus, Georgia, India, Kazakhstan, Mongolia, Ukraine and Uzbekistan.

After rolling out Android 10 update to Nokia 3.1 recently, HMD Global has started rolling out Android 10 update for the Nokia 5.1 smartphone as well.



Nokia 5.1 users can check for the latest update by going to Settings > About Phone > System Update. Post getting the update, users will get to enjoy the taste of Android 10 on their handsets.



The company says that 10 percent of these approved markets will receive the Nokia 3.1 update today and that 50 percent will receive it by October 11. All of these regions will get the update by October 13.



The update brings system-wide dark mode and navigation controls as well. The update also adds Smart Reply option. Apart from this, the update brings additional controls for privacy and location.



Nokia 5.1 was also launched in 2018 with Android 8.1 Oreo and got the Android 9.0 Pie update last year. Nokia 5.1 features a 5.5-inch Full HD+ display with an aspect ratio of 18:9. The device is powered by a MediaTek Helio P18 processor along with 3GB of RAM and 32GB of internal storage. It has a 16-megapixel rear camera with phase detection autofocus, f/2.0 aperture and LED flash. For the front, there is an 8-megapixel sensor with 84-degree wide angle lens. The phone packs a 3,000mAh battery.



