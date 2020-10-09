Advertisement

Nokia 5.1 Android 10 update starts rolling out

By: Meenu Rana, The Mobile Indian, New Delhi Last updated : October 09, 2020 10:49 am

Latest News

The Nokia 5.1 update is being rolled out in batches in several counties including Armenia, Azerbaijan, Belarus, Georgia, India, Kazakhstan, Mongolia, Ukraine and Uzbekistan.
Advertisement

After rolling out Android 10 update to Nokia 3.1 recently, HMD Global has started rolling out Android 10 update for the Nokia 5.1 smartphone as well.

Nokia 5.1 users can check for the latest update by going to Settings > About Phone > System Update. Post getting the update, users will get to enjoy the taste of Android 10 on their handsets.

The Nokia 5.1 update is being rolled out in batches in several counties including Armenia, Azerbaijan, Belarus, Georgia, India, Kazakhstan, Mongolia, Ukraine and Uzbekistan. India will get the update last - by October 29.

The company says that 10 percent of these approved markets will receive the Nokia 3.1 update today and that 50 percent will receive it by October 11. All of these regions will get the update by October 13.

The update brings system-wide dark mode and navigation controls as well. The update also adds Smart Reply option. Apart from this, the update brings additional controls for privacy and location.

Nokia 5.1 was also launched in 2018 with Android 8.1 Oreo and got the Android 9.0 Pie update last year. Nokia 5.1 features a 5.5-inch Full HD+ display with an aspect ratio of 18:9. The device is powered by a MediaTek Helio P18 processor along with 3GB of RAM and 32GB of internal storage. It has a 16-megapixel rear camera with phase detection autofocus, f/2.0 aperture and LED flash. For the front, there is an 8-megapixel sensor with 84-degree wide angle lens. The phone packs a 3,000mAh battery.

Nokia 5.1 starts receiving Android Pie update

Nokia 5.1 and 3.1 Plus receive update in India with August Android Security Patch

Nokia 5.1 Plus starts receiving Android 10 update in India

Nokia 3.1 Android 10 update starts rolling out in India

Latest News from Nokia

You might like this

Tags: Nokia

 

0 Comments

Login with

Mobile Finder

Latest Smartphones
Latest Smartphones
q1
Big Battery (4000 & above)
q1
Quad Camera
q1
8 GB Ram
3000mAh & Above Battery Capacity
64MP Camera
q1
16MP FRONT CAMERA

By Price

By Features

By Brand

Choose by features

Next Articles

Nokia reveals Android 11 update schedule for these smartphones

Coolpad Cool 6 teased to launch in India with triple rear camera, MediaTek Helio P70 SoC

Gaming, Video Experience and Download Speeds Keep Airtel on Top Among Mobile Operators

Search your plan

Image gallery

Top 5

Top 5 mobile deals to watchout for during Flipkart Big Billion Days

Top 5 mobile deals to watchout for during Flipkart Big Billion Days

Top 5 new features in Truecaller

Top 5 new features in Truecaller

Top 5 smartwatches with an Oximeter

Top 5 smartwatches with an Oximeter

Top 5 Neckband Style Earphones below Rs 5,000

Top 5 Neckband Style Earphones below Rs 5,000

Top 5 phones with 90Hz refresh rate display under Rs 20,000

Top 5 phones with 90Hz refresh rate display under Rs 20,000

Reviews

Advertisement

Top 10 Mobiles By Price

Prepaid Mobile Recharge Plans

Latest Videos

airtel Xtreme, Paytm mini Store, Amazon Fire Tv gets live Tv tab

airtel Xtreme, Paytm mini Store, Amazon Fire Tv gets live Tv tab
Amazon to book rail tickets, PubG retry tough, Samsung Galaxy M31 prime coming soon

Amazon to book rail tickets, PubG retry tough, Samsung Galaxy M31 prime coming soon
Fake FauG apps, Vivo V20 tp come with Android 11, iTel TV

Fake FauG apps, Vivo V20 tp come with Android 11, iTel TV
Chromecast available before launch, Infinix Hot 10 Lite and more

Chromecast available before launch, Infinix Hot 10 Lite and more
Oneplus Nord vs Samsung Galaxy M 51

Oneplus Nord vs Samsung Galaxy M 51
Lava to launch 5 smartphones, Moto to launch home appliances, Mi wearables

Lava to launch 5 smartphones, Moto to launch home appliances, Mi wearables

Latest Picture Story

Top 10 new shows and movies on Disney+ Hotstar releasing in October 2020

Top cheapest postpaid plans from Jio, Airtel and Vi

Top 10 weird gadgets

Top 10 Cheapest Earphones to Enjoy IPL 2020 on Mobiles

Oppo ColorOS 11 announced: Top 8 features

Top 10 Android Go Devices which will get android 11 Go

Copyright © 2019 the mobile indian. Design & Development by Ezbiz Technologies