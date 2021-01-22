Nokia Quicksilver spotted on Geekbench with 6GB RAM and Android 11 OS

Nokia Quicksilver may be the Nokia 6.3/ 6.4 whose renders were recently leaked.

HMD Global is working on a Nokia smartphone with codename ‘Quicksilver'. The phone has surfaced at the Geekbench benchmarking site revealing few of its key specifications.



On the Geekbench listing, the Nokia ‘HMD Global Quicksilver' is powered an unidentified 1.8GHz Qualcomm processor. As per a Nashville Chatter report, the Nokia ‘Quicksilver' will come with the Adreno 619 GPU, which is associated with the Qualcomm Snapdragon 690G SoC.



The listing further revealed that the phone will run Android 11 operating system out of the box and it will have 6GB of RAM. In the single-core and multi-core tests of Geekbench, the handset scored 471 and 1500, respectively.



As per rumours, the phone may be the Nokia 6.3/ 6.4 whose renders were recently leaked. Tipster Steve Hemmerstoffer (OnLeaks) posted the renders which show that the phone will have a quad camera setup that is housed in a circular array, below which sits the dual flash.



Nokia 6.3 or Nokia 6.4 will reportedly the successor to the Nokia 6.2. The upcoming phone will feature a 6.45-inch flat display with a waterdrop style notch.



The phone measures 164.9mm high, 76.8mm wide and 9.2mm thick (10.1mm with the rear camera bump). The device will have the fingerprint sensor integrated into the power button itself, which sits below the volume rocker. On the left, there will be a dedicated button for the Google Assistant.



The device may be backed by a 4300mAh battery. It is expected to pack quad cameras with a 24-megapixel primary sensor, a 12-megapixel sensor with an ultra-wide-angle lens, a 2-megapixel sensor with a macro lens, and a 2-megapixel depth sensor.



