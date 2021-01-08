Advertisement

Nokia 6.3/6.4 renders leaked online revealing design

By: Abhishek Malhotra, The Mobile Indian, New Delhi Last updated : January 08, 2021 2:37 pm

Latest News

The upcoming successor to the Nokia 6.2 is expected to sport a 6.45-inch display along with quad cameras on the back.
Advertisement

Nokia is allegedly working upon a new device that should launch in the budget segment and will be called the Nokia 6.3 or the Nokia 6.4, as the naming can change until the device actually launches. 

 

Courtesy of tipster Steve Hemmerstoffer (OnLeaks), we now have a first look at the device in high quality renders shared by him. The successor of the Nokia 6.2 comes with a circa 6.45-inch flat display which features a water dropsm style notch. 

 

Nokia 6.3/4

Advertisement

 

It fits in a chassis that measures 164.9mm high, 76.8mm wide and 9.2mm thick (10.1mm with the rear camera bump) which is slightly larger than the Nokia 6.2 and its smaller 6.3-inch display. 

 

Nokia 6.3/4_

 

To the back, we have a quad camera setup that is housed in a circular array, below which sits the dual flash. Another difference between the Nokia 6.3 / 4 and the Nokia 6.2 is the placement of the fingerprint sensor. 

 

While the Nokia 6.2 had its fingerprint sensor on the rear of the device, the upcoming successor to the device will have the fingerprint sensor integrated into the power button itself, which sits below the volume rocker.

 

Nokia 6.3/4_1

 

On the left, we have a dedicated button for the Google Assistant. Nokia has also retained the Headphone jack on the Nokia 6.3 / 4, same as its predecessor. The Nokia device is expected to launch sometime in April of 2021 as per the tipster.

 

Per a recent report from NokiaPowerUser, the device may be backed by a 4300mAh battery as the battery model for the phone has been spotted on TUV Rheinland certification website.

 

Picture Credit: OnLeaks

Nokia launches its first Smart AC in India

Nokia 5.4 announced with Qualcomm Snapdragon 662, 4000mAh battery

Nokia C1 Plus Android 10 Go Edition smartphone announced

Nokia 5.4 launch seems imminent

Nokia Purebook X14 laptop launched in India

Nokia Purebook X14 teased ahead of India launch

Latest News from Nokia

You might like this

Tags: Nokia

 

0 Comments

Login with

Mobile Finder

Latest Smartphones
Latest Smartphones
q1
Big Battery (4000 & above)
q1
Quad Camera
q1
8 GB Ram
3000mAh & Above Battery Capacity
64MP Camera
q1
16MP FRONT CAMERA

By Price

By Features

By Brand

Choose by features

Next Articles

OnePlus 8, OnePlus 8 Pro receive new OxygenOS update in India

Redmi Note 10 Pro India launch on the cards

Online Recharge Plans

Image gallery

Top 5

Top 5 features to look for in an Air Purifier

Top 5 features to look for in an Air Purifier

Top 5 Laptops under Rs 40,000 for day-to-day usage

Top 5 Laptops under Rs 40,000 for day-to-day usage

Top 5 Air Purifier Deals

Top 5 Air Purifier Deals

Top 5 Feature Phones in India

Top 5 Feature Phones in India

Top 5 Storage Solutions from Western Digital, SanDisk

Top 5 Storage Solutions from Western Digital, SanDisk

Reviews

Advertisement

Top 10 Mobiles By Price

Prepaid Mobile Recharge Plans

Mobile Finder

Latest Smartphones
Latest Smartphones
q1
Big Battery (4000 & above)
q1
Quad Camera
q1
8 GB Ram
3000mAh & Above Battery Capacity
64MP Camera
q1
16MP FRONT CAMERA
q1
By Price
3000mAh & Above Battery Capacity
By Features
q1
By Brand

Latest Videos

Report Card 2020: Micromax, Lava, Karbonn

Report Card 2020: Micromax, Lava, Karbonn
Report Card 2020: Vivo

Report Card 2020: Vivo
Report card 2020: Oppo

Report card 2020: Oppo
Realme: Report Card 2020

Realme: Report Card 2020
Report Card 2020 OnePlus: Hits and Misses!

Report Card 2020 OnePlus: Hits and Misses!
Report Card 2020: Apple

Report Card 2020: Apple

Latest Picture Story

Tech products for less than Rs 500

Top new shows and movies on Disney+ Hotstar releasing in November 2020

Samsung Galaxy S20 FE: In-depth Camera Review

Top 20 Apps and Services Killed by Google

Realme Narzo 20 Pro: In-depth Camera Review

Ott Update: Top 9 movies coming up on Amazon Prime Video

Copyright © 2019 the mobile indian. Design & Development by Ezbiz Technologies