Nokia 6.3/6.4 renders leaked online revealing design

The upcoming successor to the Nokia 6.2 is expected to sport a 6.45-inch display along with quad cameras on the back.

Advertisement

Nokia is allegedly working upon a new device that should launch in the budget segment and will be called the Nokia 6.3 or the Nokia 6.4, as the naming can change until the device actually launches.

Courtesy of tipster Steve Hemmerstoffer (OnLeaks), we now have a first look at the device in high quality renders shared by him. The successor of the Nokia 6.2 comes with a circa 6.45-inch flat display which features a water dropsm style notch.

Advertisement

It fits in a chassis that measures 164.9mm high, 76.8mm wide and 9.2mm thick (10.1mm with the rear camera bump) which is slightly larger than the Nokia 6.2 and its smaller 6.3-inch display.

To the back, we have a quad camera setup that is housed in a circular array, below which sits the dual flash. Another difference between the Nokia 6.3 / 4 and the Nokia 6.2 is the placement of the fingerprint sensor.

While the Nokia 6.2 had its fingerprint sensor on the rear of the device, the upcoming successor to the device will have the fingerprint sensor integrated into the power button itself, which sits below the volume rocker.

On the left, we have a dedicated button for the Google Assistant. Nokia has also retained the Headphone jack on the Nokia 6.3 / 4, same as its predecessor. The Nokia device is expected to launch sometime in April of 2021 as per the tipster.

Per a recent report from NokiaPowerUser, the device may be backed by a 4300mAh battery as the battery model for the phone has been spotted on TUV Rheinland certification website.

Picture Credit: OnLeaks