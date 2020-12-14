Advertisement

Nokia Purebook X14 laptop launched in India

By: The Mobile Indian network, New Delhi Last updated : December 14, 2020 12:47 pm

Nokia has announced the launch of its Purebook X14 laptop which will be exclusively available on Flipkart for purchase.
Flipkart has announced the launch of the Nokia PureBook X14 laptop marking the brand’s entry into the laptop segment. The laptop is priced at Rs. 59,990 at the launch and will be available to pre-order on Flipkart from December 18, 2020,

 

Nokia Purebook X14 Specifications 

 

Nokia Purebook X14

The Nokia PureBook X14 weighs at 1.1 kg and has a 16.8mm sleek form-factor. It features a 14-inch Full HD LED backlit screen that is powered by Dolby Vision. It has an 86% screen-to-body ratio. 

 

The laptop is powered by an Intel i5 10th Gen quad-core processor with up to 4.2 GHz turbo frequency and comes with Windows 10 Home pre-installed. The processor is coupled with a 512GB NVMe SSD along with 8GB of DDR4 RAM. 

 

The laptop also supports Dolby Audio and has Integrated Intel UHD 620 Graphics with 1.1 GHz Turbo GPU. The laptop has a claimed 8-hour battery life along with 65W charging. 

 

Connectivity options include dual band WiFi along with Bluetooth 5.1. There are two USB 3.1 ports, a single USB 2.0 port, another USB type C 3.1 port, a single HDMI port and another RJ45 port. The laptop has a single Audio out port, and another MIC In port. 

 

Some additional features include, HD IR webcam with Windows Hello face unlock, backlit keyboard with adjustable brightness, and the precision touchpad with multiple gesture options. 

