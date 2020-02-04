Nokia Power Earbuds launched with 150 hours of battery life

Along with the charging case, the Nokia Power Earbuds can last up to 150 hours.

HMD Global has launched Nokia Power Earbuds in China. The Nokia Power Earbuds true wireless earphones are priced at 699 Yuan and are currently available in China through multiple online portals. They come in Black and Light Gray colours.



The highlighting feature of Nokia Power Earbuds is its battery life. They feature a charging case with a 3,000mAh battery. Along with the charging case, the Nokia Power Earbuds can last up to 150 hours. The charging case is claimed to be able to top up the 50mAh batteries.



The earbuds have a battery life of 5 hours. The earbuds are charged simply by placing them in the charging case, and the case itself can be charged through its USB Type-C port. A single earbud measures 25 x 23 x 23.8mm while the charging case measures 79 x 48.5 x 31mm.



The Nokia Power Earbuds feature Bluetooth 5.0 for connectivity and are IPX7 rated for water resistance, which means that you can submerge the earbuds in up to 1 metre of water for up to 30 minutes.



They also support Google’s voice assistant that can be accessed by the touch of a button for hands-free voice commands. The earphones are powered by 6mm graphene drivers for audio output.







