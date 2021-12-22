Nokia offering free flip cover with T20 Tablet

HMD Global today announced a special celebration offer under which all customers who buy the new Nokia T20 tablet will get a free Flip Cover worth Rs 999 for free till stocks last. This offer will be available across key retail stores, Nokia.com and Flipkart starting this week.

Nokia says that the Flip Cover is specifically designed for the Nokia T20 tablet, with precise cut-outs that enable easy access to all the key features of the tablet. Made with PU leather, the cover is slim, lightweight and has an anti-slip interior which enhances handling and adds to the design aesthetics of the tablet. The flip cover can easily transform into a viewing stand and a keyboard stand as well, which enables a better utility and user experience of the Nokia T20.

“The Nokia T20 tablet combined with the flip cover is ideal for students, working professionals and users who consume content, do remote learning, video calls or collaborate on the go”, says the company. To recall, the Nokia T20 tablet was launched in India in November for Rs 15,499 for the 3GB + 32GB Wi-Fi version. The 4GB + 64GB LTE version is priced at Rs 16,499.

Nokia T20 Specifications

The Nokia T20 tablet features a 10.4-inch 2K display with 2000 x 1200 pixels resolution and a 5:3 aspect ratio. Further, the display has a pixel density of 226 PPI, 400 nits of brightness, and a 60Hz refresh rate.

The device packs a 12nm Unisoc Tiger T610 chipset. It is coupled with 3GB/4GB RAM and 32GB/64GB storage. This can be expanded by up to 512GB via a microSD card slot. The tablet sports an 8-megapixel camera sensor with an LED flash at the back. There is also a 5-megapixel selfie camera sensor at the front.

In addition, the Nokia T20 runs on Android 11, and the company has assured of two years of OS upgrades and three years of security updates. It packs an 8200mAh battery with 15W fast charging support on the battery front. It is shipped with a 10W charger. It promises 10 hours of video streaming time, 15 hours of web surfing or 7 hours of video calling time.