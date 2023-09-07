Nokia G42 5G India launch confirmed: What to expect

Nokia is all set to introduce yet another mid-range smartphone in India, and it will be the Nokia G42 5G. The device is set to debut in the Indian market on September 11 in two colour options. The brand has not only confirmed the design of the smartphone but also some of its specifications. So here’s what you can expect from the handset.

Nokia G42 5G: Expected Price

The Nokia G42 5G is expected to arrive in the mid-range or the budget segment in India. The device has already debuted in Europe, the US and the UK where the sole 6GB + 128GB option retails at $199 (approx Rs 16,300) or EUR 249 (approx Rs 22,200). If this price is anything to go by, one can expect the smartphone to be priced between Rs 15,000 and Rs 20,000 in India. However, nothing has been confirmed by Nokia India as of now, so take this information with a pinch of salt.

Nokia G42 5G: Confirmed Design, Specs

With the launch taking place on September 11, Nokia has revealed the design of the device via an Amazon microsite and an X post also. This confirms that the smartphone will be exclusively available via Amazon for purchase. Moreover, the design of the device remains the same as the global variant.

You get a triple rear camera setup inside a rectangular camera array, with all the buttons on the right and ports and speakers at the bottom. The colour scheme, however, seems to be slightly different than the global model. The camera island at the rear has a silver hue giving it a dual-tone look, while the European model has a colour-matched island with the rear panel. Moreover, the international model has an ‘So Pink’ colour while in India, we are getting the Purple and Gray shades only.

As for the confirmed specs, the Nokia G42 5G will have the Snapdragon 480+ SoC under the hood. The triple rear cameras on the back will house a 50MP main sensor, along with depth and macro sensors. The front will house an 8MP selfie sensor inside the teardrop notch. The panel will have an HD+ Resolution and a 90Hz refresh rate.

Lastly, it is confirmed to get 2 years of OS upgrades and 3 years of security patches. There will also be OZO playback support via the mono speaker. The specifications mentioned above stand in line with the international model, meaning there should be no difference between the two apart from the minor design change.