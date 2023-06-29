Nokia G42 launched with user repairability

Nokia has debuted a new mid-ranger called the Nokia G42 with user repairability in mind. The brand has partnered with iFixit to bring repair guides and OEM parts including displays, batteries and charging ports for the G42 for five years. This will help consumers repair their phones themselves, if they don’t want to give it to the service centre. Apart from that, here’s its price and the specifications on offer.

Nokia G42: Price

The Nokia G42 is offered in Purple and Grey colour options. The 6GB + 128GB option retails at $199 (approx Rs 16,300) or EUR 249 (approx Rs 22,200). It is available for purchase in the US, UK, and Europe.

Nokia G42: Specifications

The Nokia G42 features a 6.56-inch HD+ display that offers a screen resolution of 720 x 1612 pixels and runs at 90Hz refresh rate. It has 560 nits of peak brightness and is protected with Corning Gorilla Glass 3. The device is powered by the Snapdragon 480+ chipset. In addition, it features 4GB or 6GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage with a microSD card slot for storage expansion up to 1 TB.

For optics, the phone has a triple-camera setup on the back, featuring a 50-megapixel f/1.8 primary sensor, 2-megapixel macro sensor and a 2-megapixel depth lens. On the front side, there’s an 8-megapixel snapper for taking selfies and video calling.

Furthermore, the G42 runs on Android 13 operating system out of the box and the company has confirmed that the device will receive 2 major OS upgrades with 3 years of security patches.

It is backed by a 5000mAh battery with support for 20W fast wired charging. Connectivity options include dual-SIM (Nano) 5G, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth v5.1, a USB Type-C port and a 3.5mm headphone jack. For security, this handset gets a Face Unlock feature and a side fingerprint sensor. It is IP52 rated for water and dust resistance.