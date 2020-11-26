Advertisement

Nokia Cable spotted on Geekbench with 2GB RAM, Android 10

By: Meenu Rana, The Mobile Indian, New Delhi Last updated : November 26, 2020 2:31 pm

Nokia Cable will be powered by Qualcomm quad-core processor with cores clocked at 1.30 GHz.
HMD Global seems to be working on a new Nokia phone codenamed 'Cable'. Now the phone has been spotted on Geekbench revealing its chipset, RAM, and software.

As per the Geekbench listing spotted by Nokiamob, the Nokia Cable will be powered by Qualcomm quad-core processor with cores clocked at 1.30 GHz. The chipset will be coupled with 2GB of RAM. However, there could be other RAM variants as well.

For the software, the phone will run Android 10 operating system. The phone has scored 100 in single-core and 280 in multi-core benchmarks. As per the report, the Geekbench scores of Nokia Cable are better than those of the Nokia C1. The listing was uploaded on October 16 this year.

Meanwhile, Nokia 2.4 was today launched in India for Rs 10,399 for the single 3/64GB memory storage configuration. The Nokia 2.4 will be available online exclusively on Nokia.com/phones starting 26th Nov. 2020. The first 100 customers on Nokia.com/phones placing successful orders between 26 Nov. 12:00 noon IST and 04 Dec. 11:59 pm IST, will also receive a 007 merchandise hamper comprising 007 special edition bottle, cap and metal keychain.

The phone features a 6.5-inch HD+ display with 720 x 1600 pixels resolution and 20:9 aspect ratio. Powered by MediaTek Helio P22 processor, the phone runs Android 10 and packs 4500mAh battery.

Nokia 2.4 has a dual rear camera of a 13-megapixel primary sensor with an f/2.2 lens and a 2-megapixel depth sensor. For selfies, there is a 5-megapixel camera sensor at the front, with an f/2.4 lens.

