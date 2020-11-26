Advertisement

Nokia 2.4 launched in India with 6.5-inch HD+ display, Android 10 for Rs 10,399

By: Meenu Rana, The Mobile Indian, New Delhi Last updated : November 26, 2020 12:44 pm

Nokia 2.4 features a 6.5-inch HD+ display with 720 x 1600 pixels resolution and 20:9 aspect ratio.
Nokia has today launched the Nokia 2.4 smartphone in India. The phone is priced at Rs 10,399 for the 3/64GB memory storage configuration.

The Nokia 2.4 comes in Dusk, Fjord and Charcoal colour options. The sale starts on December 4 online on Amazon.in and Flipkart, and at leading retail outlets across India.

The Nokia 2.4 will be available online exclusively on Nokia.com/phones starting 26th Nov. 2020. The first 100 customers on Nokia.com/phones placing successful orders between 26 Nov. 12:00 noon IST and 04 Dec. 11:59 pm IST, will also receive a 007 merchandise hamper comprising 007 special edition bottle, cap and metal keychain.


Nokia 2.4 customers on Jio would be entitled to benefits worth Rs. 3,550. The benefits include instant cashback of Rs 2,000 on the prepaid recharge of Rs. 349 plan and Rs 1,550 worth vouchers from partners. This offer is applicable to new as well as existing Jio subscribers.

The key features of the Nokia 2.4 include a 6.5-inch HD+ display, Helio P22 SoC, 13-megapixel dual rear camera setup and 4,500mAh battery.


Nokia 2.4 specifications


Nokia 2.4 features a 6.5-inch HD+ display with 720 x 1600 pixels resolution and 20:9 aspect ratio. The smartphone is powered by an octa-core MediaTek Helio P22 processor paired with up to 3GB of RAM and 64GB of storage, which is expandable up to 512GB via a microSD card.

Nokia 2.4

It has a dual rear camera of 13-megapixel rear camera with LED flash, f/2.2 aperture, 5P lens and 2-megapixel secondary depth camera. The phone has a 5-megapixel front-facing camera with f/2.4 aperture, 3P lens and support for Face Unlock.

Nokia 2.4 runs Android 10 which is said to be upgradable to Android 11. It has a 4500mAh battery that promises 2 days of battery life. The phone also comes with a dedicated Google Assistant Button and a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor.

 
The phone has connectivity options like Dual 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, Bluetooth, GPS + GLONASS, micro USB and 3.5 mm headphone jack. The smartphone weighs 189g and measures at 165.87x76.30x8.69mm.

