  • 16:29 Mar 04, 2020

Advertisement

Nokia C2 with 4G connectivity and Unisoc processor to be launched soon

By: Meenu Rana, The Mobile Indian, New Delhi Last updated : March 04, 2020 2:59 pm

Latest News

The Nokia C2 is said to ship with a UNISOC processor.
Advertisement

Nokia C1 Android Go smartphone was launched last year in December. Now the company is working on its successor, dubbed as Nokia C2.

As per a report from NokiaPowerUser, Nokia C2 will have 4G connectivity as well as dual SIM support. While Nokia C1 was a 3G only smartphone, Nokia C2 comes with 4G support. It has model number TA-1204 and is already certified in Thailand and Malaysia, according to the report.

The Nokia C2 is said to ship with a UNISOC processor. There will also be new colour variants for the Nokia C2. The phone may have similar specs and design as of Nokia C1 with added support for 4G.

Meanwhile, HMD Global has announced that it will be holding a product launch event on March 19 in London. It is likely that the Nokia C2 might be unveiled in that event. Apart from Nokia C2, the company is expected to launch Nokia 8.2 5G, Nokia 5.2, Nokia 1.3 and an Original series feature phone during the launch event.

Nokia C1 Specifications

To recap, the Nokia C1 comes with a 5.45-inch FWVGA+ display with 18:9 aspect ratio. The smartphone is powered by a 1.3GHz quad-core processor along with 1GB of RAM and 16GB of internal storage. It comes with a 5-megapixel autofocus rear camera with LED flash and f/2.4 aperture. For the front, there is a 5-megapixel selfie shooter with LED flash.

The phone is backed by a 2500mAh battery. The smartphone runs on Android 9.0 Pie and it falls under Android Go Edition. On the connectivity front, it supports 3G, WiFi, GPS, and micro USB port. The phone also comes with a 3.5mm audio jack along with dedicated Google Assistant button.

HMD Global schedules an event on February 23, Nokia 8.2 5G, Nokia 5.2 and more expected

HMD Global rolls outs VoWiFi to its range of Nokia smartphones in India

HMD Global schedules an event on March 19 in London

Latest News from Nokia

You might like this

Tags: Nokia

Loading...

 

0 Comments

Login with

Next Articles

Huawei might partner with Indus OS in India as Play Store alternative

Lava A1 Colors feature phone launched in India

Moto G8 Power Lite renders leaked online

Image gallery

Top 5

Top 5 Controversies with Google Maps

Top 5 Controversies with Google Maps

Top 5 IoT Trends

Top 5 IoT Trends

Top 5 budget MicroSD cards

Top 5 budget MicroSD cards

Top 5 AirPods Alternatives

Top 5 AirPods Alternatives

Top 5 smartphones based on Mediatek Chipset

Top 5 smartphones based on Mediatek Chipset

Reviews

Top 10 Mobiles By Price

Latest Mobiles

Advertisement

Latest Videos

Oppo Enco Free Unboxing and Review: Is it worthy?

Oppo Enco Free Unboxing and Review: Is it worthy?
Oppo Reno 3 Pro Unboxing and 1st look

Oppo Reno 3 Pro Unboxing and 1st look
iQOO will enter offline market soon in India: Gagan Arora, iQOO

iQOO will enter offline market soon in India: Gagan Arora, iQOO
Samsung Galaxy M31 First Impressions and Unboxing

Samsung Galaxy M31 First Impressions and Unboxing
iQOO 3 5G Unboxing and 1st Impression

iQOO 3 5G Unboxing and 1st Impression
Motorola Razr Unboxing and 1st Impression

Motorola Razr Unboxing and 1st Impression

Latest Picture Story

Oppo Reno 3 Pro - Things you should know!

Oppo Reno 3 Pro camera Shots

Samsung Galaxy M31 Camera Test: Is worth the hype?

Samsung Galaxy M31: Things you should know!

iQOO : Top 10 Features

iQOO Camera Test: Is it good or Bad?

Copyright © 2019 the mobile indian. Design & Development by Ezbiz Technologies