Nokia C100, C200, G100, G400 announced at CES 2022

Nokia has announced four phones at the Consumer Electronics Show 2022 all of which are budget devices. All four phones are entry-level devices and boot Android 12 out of the box. The new models include two versions under the C series which are Nokia C100 and Nokia C200. The other two models are under the G series which include Nokia G100 and Nokia G400.

The phones will be heading to the US while there’s no word on global availability as of yet. The pricing of the devices is as follows:

Nokia C100 $99 (approx Rs 7,370) Nokia C200 $119 (approx Rs 8,860) Nokia G100 $149 (approx Rs 11,095) Nokia G400 5G $239 (approx Rs 17,795)

Nokia C100, C200 Specifications

The Nokia C200 and the C100 have a common set of specifications including a MediaTek Helio A22 processor, up to 3GB RAM and 32GB storage. The phones are backed by a 4,000mAh battery and have a single rear camera. The C200, however, has a bigger 6.1-inch display with HD+ resolution, surrounded by thick bezels.

Nokia G400, Nokia G100 Specifications

Nokia G100 sports a 6.5-inch display with HD+ resolution. It is powered by the Snapdragon 615 processor and features a triple rear camera setup. The phone also packs a 5,000mAh battery and a side-mounted fingerprint scanner.

The Nokia G400 on the other hand sports a 120Hz display with a waterdrop notch that houses the front camera. It is powered by the Snapdragon 480 5G processor and gets 6GB RAM with 128GB storage. The G400 also features a triple rear camera setup with a primary 48-megapixel sensor.