HMD Launches YouTube Shorts, Other Cloud Apps For Nokia 106 4G, Nokia 110 4G Feature Phones

HMD, the maker of Nokia phones has announced the introduction of YouTube Shorts and range of other Cloud Apps to its feature phones including Nokia 106 4G and Nokia 110 4G. Aside from that, HMD also confirmed that existing users of these feature phones will receive a software update with the apps.

Cloud Apps on Nokia Feature Phones: What is it?

The new software update for Nokia 106 4G and Nokia 110 4G feature phones has enabled YouTube shorts on these devices. Now, users will be able to watch the short videos of their choice smoothly on the above two phones. “Thanks to cloud technology, you won’t face any annoying lags or freezes”, says Nokia. To access YouTube shorts, one will have to login with their Google Account.

Aside from this, one can access news, weather updates, cricket scores, and games as well, as all of these apps are in the cloud. There are a total of eight different cloud apps including YouTube Shorts, BBC Hindi, Sokoban, 2048 Game, and Tetris. Users can navigate through the intuitive platform by tapping the Cloud Icon, allowing personalised content through Google login. “Embrace a world of endless possibilities as your phone’s capabilities expand through this comprehensive array of cloud-hosted apps”, said HMD.

For Existing Nokia 110 4G users, software updates will be sent to existing devices within the next two weeks, ensuring that the current user base can experience the continual benefits of Cloud Apps innovation.

Adding an extra layer of functionality, both Nokia 106 4G and Nokia 110 4G also support for UPI Scan & Pay. One of the recent feature phones from the brand which gained similar functionality, is the Nokia 2660 Flip. UPI scan & pay feature allows users to make secure and convenient digital transactions with a simple button press on the Nokia 2660 Flip.