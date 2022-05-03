Nokia Android Smart TV range launched in India, price starts at Rs 14,499

Nokia has launched six new Android Smart TV models in India. The company has introduced 32-inch HD model, a 40-inch full HD model, a 43-ich full HD model, a 43-inch 4K model. In addition, a 50-inch 4K smart TV and a 55-inch 4K smart TV have also been launched.

Pricing and Availability

The Nokia 32-inch HD model comes at Rs 14,499. The 40-inch full HD model is priced at Rs 21,990. The 43-ich full HD model and 43-inch 4K model are priced at Rs 24,990 and Rs 27,990.

The 50-inch 4K smart TV is priced at Rs 33,990. The 55-inch 4K smart TV will cost you Rs 38,999. All the models are now available on Flipkart as a part of Flipkart’s Big Savings days sale.

Nokia Android Smart TV Range Specifications

The Nokia 32-inch comes with 1366 × 768 pixels HD display with 178-degree viewing angle, 270 nits brightness and Low Blue Light Emission. The 40-inch and 43-inch models come with 1920 x 1080 pixels Full HD display, 178° viewing angle and Low Blue Light Emission.

The 43-inch, 50-inch and 55-inch models come with 3840 × 2160 pixels 4K display with 5000:1 contrast ratio, Low Blue Light Emission and Dolby Vision.

Additionally, under the hood, the TVs are powered by Quad-Core Mediatek processor. Further, this is coupled with Mali G31 MP2 GPU (HD and Full HD) / Mali G52 MP2 GPU (4K). The smart TVs come with 1GB RAM on HD and Full HD models and 2GB RAM on 4K models. Besides, there is 8GB of internal storage. In addition, all the TVs run on Android 11 operating system.

Connectivity options include Wi-Fi 802.11 ac (2.4GHz), Bluetooth, 2 (HD and Full HD) / 3 (4K) x HDMI ports, 2x USB 2.0, Ethernet. In terms of audio, the TVs come with 24W speakers. The HD and Full HD models are powered by Dolby Audio while the 4K models are powered by Dolby Atmos.