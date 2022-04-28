Nokia 105 (2022), Nokia 105 Plus feature phones launched in India

HMD Global has launched Nokia 105 (2022) and Nokia 105 Plus feature phones in India. The phones come with a scratch and bump resistant exterior, wireless FM streaming support and are equipped with long-lasting batteries, the company claims.

The Nokia 105 (2022) comes in Charcoal and Blue colours and is priced at Rs 1299. Nokia 105 Plus comes in Charcoal and Red colours and is priced at Rs 1399. Both the phones are available across leading offline retail stores, e-commerce platforms, and Nokia.com starting today.

These phones come with the assured quality and durability of Nokia smartphones. They are backed with a unique one-year replacement guarantee.

The company says that the phones are a perfect fit for consumers who are looking for value for money devices which offer usability along with entertainment.

Nokia 105 Plus

The Nokia 105 (2022) and the Nokia 105 Plus Plus key USPs are long-lasting battery life. This is claimed to provide up to 12 hours of talk time and up to 18 days of standby time. The battery is said to take up to 1.5 hours to get fully charged. MP3 player, Auto Call Recording & FM capability with optimum volume level are other features of the phone. It also comes with pre-loaded games, including Snake, to keep you entertained.

Nokia 105 Plus comes with pre-loaded games, including the universally popular game Snake, which keeps one entertained for long hours. Another key feature of this device is the battery life which has a standby time of up to 18 days. There’s also enough storage for 2,000 contacts and up to 500 SMS to keep the important and special messages at your fingertips. The phone packs in a larger 1000 mAH battery, a dedicated SD card slot, an MP3 music player and auto call recording.