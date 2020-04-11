  • 13:38 Apr 11, 2020

Advertisement

Nokia 9.3 Pureview, Nokia 7.3 expected to launch in August or September

By: Meenu Rana, The Mobile Indian, New Delhi Last updated : April 11, 2020 12:14 pm

Latest News

Nokia 9.3 PureView is tipped to be powered by the Snapdragon 865 SoC.
Advertisement

Seems like HMD Global is planning to launch two new smartphones later this year. The launch event will reportedly be held in Q3 of this year. The company is said to launch Nokia 9.3 Pureview and Nokia 7.3 around August and September.

 

Nokia Power User reports, the company might launch the Nokia 9.3 PureView flagship smartphone (previously known as  Nokia 9.2) along with Nokia 7.3, and a mysterious unknown device in Q3 2020. This timeline coincides with that of IFA 2020 in Berlin, which is scheduled to take place from September 4-9.

Advertisement

 

Nokia 9.3 PureView is tipped to be powered by the Snapdragon 865 SoC. The smartphone would have a bezel-less display and an upgraded selfie camera with 32-megapixel or 48-megapixel resolution. The phone may lack support for 3.5mm audio jack and it may carry support for wireless charging. Nokia 9.3 PureView could be arriving with under-display camera.

 

The predecessor of the Nokia 9.3 PureView is Nokia 9 PureView which recently received a price hike due to an increase in GST on smartphones in India. The Nokia 9 Pureview is now priced at Rs 52,677, against its original price of Rs 49,999.

 

Little is known about Nokia 7.3 right now, but two prototypes are said to be undergoing testing and one of them includes 5G network support.

Nokia 9.2 to come with under-display camera?

Nokia 9 PureView receives a massive price cut of Rs 15,000

Nokia 9 Pureview, Nokia 7.2, Nokia 6.2, Nokia 3.2 and more price hiked in India

Nokia 9.3 PureView launch reportedly postponed to second half of 2020 amid coronavirus outbreak

Latest News from Nokia

You might like this

Tags: Nokia Nokia 9.3 PureView Nokia 9.3 PureView leaks Nokia 7.3 Nokia 7.3 leaks

Loading...

 

0 Comments

Login with

Mobile Finder

Latest Smartphones
Latest Smartphones
q1
Big Battery (4000 & above)
q1
Quad Camera
q1
8 GB Ram
3000mAh & Above Battery Capacity
64MP Camera
q1
16MP FRONT CAMERA

By Price

By Features

By Brand

Choose by features

Next Articles

Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite recieves One UI 2.1 update with April security patch and new camera features

LG Style3 launched with 48MP camera setup, Snapdragon 845 SoC

Honor Play 4T and 4T Pro launched with 4000mAh battery

Image gallery

Top 5

Top 5 upcoming movies on Netflix

Top 5 upcoming movies on Netflix

Top 5 apps for Coronavirus by the Government

Top 5 apps for Coronavirus by the Government

Top 5 TikTok alternatives

Top 5 TikTok alternatives

Top 5 Grocery delivery apps

Top 5 Grocery delivery apps

Top 5 biopics on Netflix you can watch

Top 5 biopics on Netflix you can watch

Reviews

Advertisement

Top 10 Mobiles By Price

Latest Mobiles

Latest Videos

How to Use Zoom App?

How to Use Zoom App?
Top 10 Airtel Prepaid plans

Top 10 Airtel Prepaid plans
Whatsapp update limit of forward messages

Whatsapp update limit of forward messages
Indian Govt Fights back Coronavirus via Apps

Indian Govt Fights back Coronavirus via Apps
What is the upload internet speed provided by Jio Fiber?

What is the upload internet speed provided by Jio Fiber?
Samsung Wall : What's Special about It?

Samsung Wall : What's Special about It?

Latest Picture Story

Top 5 upcoming Electric Bikes

Top 10 Electric Bikes

Top 10 BSNL prepaid plans

Top 10 Airtel Prepaid plans

Top 10 myths about Coronavirus pandemic!

Top 10 things you can buy on Amazon during Coronavirus lockdown

Copyright © 2019 the mobile indian. Design & Development by Ezbiz Technologies