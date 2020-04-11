Nokia 9.3 Pureview, Nokia 7.3 expected to launch in August or September

Nokia 9.3 PureView is tipped to be powered by the Snapdragon 865 SoC.

Seems like HMD Global is planning to launch two new smartphones later this year. The launch event will reportedly be held in Q3 of this year. The company is said to launch Nokia 9.3 Pureview and Nokia 7.3 around August and September.

Nokia Power User reports, the company might launch the Nokia 9.3 PureView flagship smartphone (previously known as Nokia 9.2) along with Nokia 7.3, and a mysterious unknown device in Q3 2020. This timeline coincides with that of IFA 2020 in Berlin, which is scheduled to take place from September 4-9.

Nokia 9.3 PureView is tipped to be powered by the Snapdragon 865 SoC. The smartphone would have a bezel-less display and an upgraded selfie camera with 32-megapixel or 48-megapixel resolution. The phone may lack support for 3.5mm audio jack and it may carry support for wireless charging. Nokia 9.3 PureView could be arriving with under-display camera.



The predecessor of the Nokia 9.3 PureView is Nokia 9 PureView which recently received a price hike due to an increase in GST on smartphones in India. The Nokia 9 Pureview is now priced at Rs 52,677, against its original price of Rs 49,999.

Little is known about Nokia 7.3 right now, but two prototypes are said to be undergoing testing and one of them includes 5G network support.