Nokia 9.2 to come with under-display camera?

HMD Global is said to launch Nokia 9.2 in the first half of 2020. It is speculated to debut sometime after June 20. Now as per a fresh report, Nokia 9.2 could be arriving with under-display camera.

As per a tweet from Nokia_anew, HMD Global is currently testing under-display front camera technology in the upcoming Nokia 9.2. With this, the smartphone could be the first one to come up with such a technology.

Other companies like Samsung, Xiaomi, and Oppo have been working on this camera tech for some time now. Since Nokia hasn’t confirmed this development officially, we suggest you take it with a pinch of salt for the moment.

Nokia 9.2 is said to be powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 SoC and won't be showcased at MWC 2020 in Barcelona next month. Reportedly, Nokia 9.2 might partner with Toshiba to come with a big sensor. It won’t be equipped with “Light camera technology”. The smartphone is said to offer a “great camera” experience.



HMD Global was previously rumoured to launch Nokia 9.1 PureView with Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 processor. But later the company's plans to launch Nokia 9.1 PureView with SD855 were shelved. Instead, the company is reportedly focusing on Nokia 9.2 with SD865.

Nokia 9.2 is said to have a bezel-less display and an upgraded selfie camera with 32-megapixel or 48-megapixel resolution. The phone may lack support for 3.5mm audio jack and it may carry support for wireless charging.

Meanwhile, HMD Global is also speculated to be working on a foldable phone. It may debut by late 2020 or early 2021.