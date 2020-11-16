Advertisement

Nokia 9.3 PureView, Nokia 7.3 5G and Nokia 6.3 likely to launch next month

By: Meenu Rana, The Mobile Indian, New Delhi Last updated : November 16, 2020 4:45 pm

Nokia 9.3 is expected to offer a 120Hz display and a 108-megapixel main camera with 8K recording support.
The Nokia 9.3 Purview along with Nokia 6.3 and 7.3 are now tipped to launch next month. An earlier report, however, revealed a November launch for the smartphones this year.

Nokia Power User reports that Nokia licensee HMD Global is planning a launch event by the end of this year where it is expected to unveil the aforementioned phones. It states that the Nokia 7.3 5G will be made official at the event. However, it is not yet known if the company will announce the Nokia 9.3 PureView And Nokia 6.3 as well in the event.

Nokia_anew Twitter handle has revealed that Nokia 9.3 PureView is ready for release. It also claims that the device is unlikely to feature the Snapdragon 865 mobile platform. This contradicts an earlier report that Nokia 9.3 PureView will be powered by Snapdragon 865 chipset.

The Nokia 9.3 is expected to offer a 120Hz display and a 108-megapixel main camera with 8K recording support. It may sport a PureDisplay 6.29-inch QHD+ pOLED screen with 2K resolution. The Nokia 9.3 PureView is said to pack a 4,500mAh battery and will support for Qi wireless charging.

As far as the Nokia 7.3 5G is concerned, the phone may feature a 6.5-inch full HD+ display with a hole-punch cutout. Nokia 7.3 could be powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 690 5G chipset with 6 GB of RAM. It may feature a 48-megapixel main camera along with a depth camera, a macro camera, and an ultra-wide shooter. Nokia 7.3 may sport a selfie camera of 24-megapixel or 32-megapixel. The smartphone may pack a 4,000mAh battery with support for 18W fast charging.

Nokia 6.3 will feature a Zeiss-branded quad rear camera setup. The phone is said to be powered by Snapdragon 670/675 processor.It may sport a tear-drop notch like Nokia 5.3 but will be a PureDisplay like its predecessor Nokia 6.2. The Nokia 6.3 may pack a quad rear camera setup, a 16-megapixel selfie camera, and 4,000mAh battery. The phone might come at a starting price of 249 Euros for the base variant with 3GB RAM and 64GB internal storage.

