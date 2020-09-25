Advertisement

Nokia 7.3 renders reveal quad rear cameras, punch-hole display

By: Meenu Rana, The Mobile Indian, New Delhi Last updated : September 25, 2020 12:52 pm

Nokia 7.3 will come with a large chin at the bottom with Nokia branding and a punch-hole display at the top left corner.
HMD Global is currently working on Nokia 7.3 smartphone. The phone was recently spotted on the sets of the upcoming James Bond movie No Time To Die. Now, some renders of the Nokia 7.3 have surfaced online revealing key details.

As per the renders posted by IPEE World in collaboration with renowned tipster OnLeaks, Nokia 7.3 will come with a large chin at the bottom with Nokia branding and a punch-hole display at the top left corner. As per the publication, the Nokia 7.3 might come with 6.5-inch Full HD+ display. The rear of the phone houses a circular quad rear camera module that houses four rear cameras.
Nokia 7.3
The dual-LED flash sits to the left side of the camera module. There is also a circular fingerprint sensor at the back of the device. The back panel is said to be made of glossy plastic finish with a Nokia branding as well.

The right side seems to feature power and volume rocker buttons. At the bottom, there is a microphone, USB Type-C port and a speaker grille, while the top will feature 3.5mm audio jack. The dimensions are given as 165.8 x 76.3 x 8.2 mm.
Nokia 7.3

As per leaks, Nokia 7.3 could be powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 690 5G chipset with 6 GB of RAM. There could be a 90 Hz display as well. Nokia 7.3 could feature quad rear camera setup with a combination of a 48-megapixel main camera along with a depth camera, a macro camera, and an ultra-wide shooter. Nokia 7.3 may sport a selfie camera of 24-megapixel or 32-megapixel. It is also rumoured to have a 4000mAh battery with support for 18W fast charging.

