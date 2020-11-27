Nokia 9.3 PureView 5G delayed until 2021

Nokia 9 PureView has already been pushed several times and now we again have a speculated time frame for the launch.

Advertisement

Nokia 9.3 Purview along with Nokia 6.3 and 7.3 were recently reported to launch next month. Now as per a new report, the launch of Nokia 9.3 PureView has been delayed yet again.



As per Nokia anew (nokia_anew) Twitter post, Nokia 9.3 PureView will not launch this year as the announcement has been postponed to the first half of next year. The month of the launch is still unknown.



The launch of the Nokia 9 PureView has already been pushed several times and now we again have a speculated time frame for the launch.





Nokia 9.3 PureView is likely to feature the Snapdragon 875 mobile platform. However, an earlier report revealed that Nokia 9.3 PureView will be powered by Snapdragon 865 chipset.

Advertisement

The Nokia 9.3 is expected to offer a 120Hz display and a 108-megapixel main camera with 8K recording support. It may sport a PureDisplay 6.29-inch QHD+ pOLED screen with 2K resolution.

The Nokia 9.3 PureView is said to come with a 64-megapixel main sensor and support 8K video recording, but no other details are available. It will reportedly pack a 4,500mAh battery and will support for Qi wireless charging.