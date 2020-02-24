Nokia 9 PureView receives a massive price cut of Rs 15,000

Nokia 9 PureView comes in Midnight Blue colour option.

Nokia 9 PureView was launched in India last year for Rs 49,999. Now the phone has received a massive price cut of Rs 15,000 in India. It comes in Midnight Blue colour option.

The company's official India website is selling the phone at a price of Rs 34,999. The website is also offering the phone with no-cost EMI options of up to nine months on select credit cards. Nokia 9 PureView is also available at the new discounted price on Flipkart.

Nokia 9 PureView smartphone features a 5.99-inch with 1440 x 2880 Quad HD+ resolution, 18.5:9 aspect ratio and Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection. It is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 processor with Adreno 630 GPU along with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage.

The Nokia PureView is also IP67 certified for water and dust resistance. The phone is fueled by a 3,320mAh battery with support for fast charging and wireless charging. The phone has an in-display fingerprint sensor. It phone measures 155 x 75 x 8 mm and weighs 172 grams. On the connectivity front, it supports 4G VoLTE, WiFi, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, A-GPS, GLONASS, NFC, and USB Type-C port.



It is the world’s first smartphone to feature five cameras at the rear. HMD has partnered with Zeiss for its new penta-camera setup. The setup consists of five 12-megapixel sensors with f/1.82 aperture and phase detection auto-focus. Out-of-which three are monochrome lens and two RGB sensors. The company claims that each camera is controlled individually and all the cameras can take photos simultaneously to offer high dynamic range. For the front, there is a 20-megapixel front-facing camera.