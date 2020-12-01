Advertisement

Nokia 5.4 price tipped ahead of expected launch this month

By: Meenu Rana, The Mobile Indian, New Delhi Last updated : December 01, 2020 2:11 pm

Nokia 5.4 smartphone is tipped to launch with a 6.4-inch display with a hole-punch cutout housing the selfie camera.
Nokia is prepping to launch Nokia 5.4 by the end of 2020. The key specifications of the phone were leaked yesterday and now the price of the Nokia 5.4 has been tipped,

As per the listings on Australian retailers, Acquire and Aus Shop IT, spotted by Nokiamob.net, the Nokia 5.4 comes in Blue and Purple colours. Aus Shop IT lists 4GB RAM and a 128GB storage variant priced at AUD 349 (approx. Rs 19,000). Acquire lists the same variant for AUD371 (approx. Rs 20,200).

Nokia 5.4 will be a successor to the Nokia 5.3 which was launched for Rs 13,999 in India.

As per a report from Nokiapoweruser, the upcoming Nokia 5.4 smartphone is tipped to launch with a 6.4-inch display with a hole-punch cutout housing the selfie camera. The Nokia 5.3 on the other hand came with a 6.55-inch HD+ display.

Under the hood, the smartphone is expected to be powered by a faster processor than its predecessor which came with the Snapdragon 665. This means we can expect it to have a Snapdragon 700 series processor.

The phone is likely to sport a quad-camera setup on the back, similar to the Nokia 5.3. The Nokia 5.3 came with a 13MP + 5MP + 2MP + 2MP combination which included a wide-angle shooter, macro shooter and a depth sensor.



