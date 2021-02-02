Nokia 5.4 may be launched in India this month

Nokia 5.4 features a 6.39-inch HD+ IPS LCD display with a screen resolution of 1520 x 720 pixels and a 19:9 aspect ratio. The smartphone is powered by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 662 processor.

Nokia is planning to launch a new smartphone for the Indian market which might be the Nokia 5.4. Sources familiar with the development have told The Mobile Indian.



The sources, further added That HMD will also launch some more devices in India along with Nokia 5.4 in February but their names have not been revealed.



The Nokia 5.4 phone was launched back in December last year in Europe for a starting price of 189 euros which is Rs 17,000 approx. The phone comes in Polar Night and Dusk colour options.

Nokia 5.4 Specifications

Nokia 5.4 features a 6.39-inch HD+ IPS LCD display with a screen resolution of 1520 x 720 pixels and a 19:9 aspect ratio. The smartphone is powered by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 662 processor. It comes in three variants of 4GB+64GB, 4GB+128GB and 6GB+64GB. In addition to the rear fingerprint sensor, Nokia 5.4 also supports face unlock.

Nokia 5.4 runs Android 10 out-of-the-box. The smartphone is Android 11 ready, and it will receive three years of monthly security updates and two years of software upgrades. The smartphone packs a 4,000mAh battery with a USB Type-C port for charging up to 10W.

For the camera configuration, there is a quad-camera setup on the back, consisting of a 48-megapixel primary sensor, a 5-megapixel ultra-wide lens, a 2-megapixel macro lens, and a 2-megapixel depth sensor. For the front, there is a 16-megapixel selfie camera.