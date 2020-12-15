Advertisement

Nokia 5.4 announced with Qualcomm Snapdragon 662, 4000mAh battery

By: The Mobile Indian network, New Delhi Last updated : December 15, 2020 2:04 pm

Latest News

The Nokia 5.4 comes in Polar Night and Dusk colour options with the 4/64GB, 4/128GB, 6/64GB configuration.
Advertisement

HMD Global has today launched a new Nokia smartphone called Nokia 5.4. Nokia 5.4 has been made official in Europe for a starting price of 189 euros which is Rs 17,000 approx.

 

The Nokia 5.4 comes in Polar Night and Dusk colour options with the 4/64GB, 4/128GB, 6/64GB configuration. The phone comes with Snapdragon 662, quad cameras and a 4,000 mAh battery.

Advertisement

 

In terms of specs, Nokia 5.4 features a 6.39-inch HD+ IPS LCD display with a screen resolution of 1520 x 720 pixels and a 19:9 aspect ratio. The smartphone is powered by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 662 processor. It comes in three variants of 4GB+64GB, 4GB+128GB and 6GB+64GB. In addition to the rear fingerprint sensor, Nokia 5.4 also supports face unlock.

 

For the camera configuration, there is a quad-camera setup on the back, consisting of a 48-megapixel primary sensor, a 5-megapixel ultra-wide lens, a 2-megapixel macro lens, and a 2-megapixel depth sensor. For the front, there is a 16-megapixel selfie camera.

 

On the software front, Nokia 5.4 runs Android 10 out-of-the-box. The smartphone is Android 11 ready, and it will receive three years of monthly security updates and two years of software upgrades. The smartphone packs a 4,000mAh battery with a USB Type-C port for charging up to 10W.

Nokia 5.4 expected to launch by end of 2020

Nokia 5.4 price tipped ahead of expected launch this month

Nokia 5.4 full specifications leaked online ahead of launch

Nokia 5.4 launch seems imminent

Latest News from Nokia

You might like this

 

0 Comments

Login with

Mobile Finder

Latest Smartphones
Latest Smartphones
q1
Big Battery (4000 & above)
q1
Quad Camera
q1
8 GB Ram
3000mAh & Above Battery Capacity
64MP Camera
q1
16MP FRONT CAMERA

By Price

By Features

By Brand

Choose by features

Next Articles

Oppo A15s price tipped ahead of launch in India

Vivo X60 5G live promo images leaked ahead of launch

Airtel Delhi Half Marathon used technology to keep the fans running from wherever they are, Here is how!

Online Recharge Plans

Image gallery

Top 5

Top 5 features to look for in an Air Purifier

Top 5 features to look for in an Air Purifier

Top 5 Laptops under Rs 40,000 for day-to-day usage

Top 5 Laptops under Rs 40,000 for day-to-day usage

Top 5 Air Purifier Deals

Top 5 Air Purifier Deals

Top 5 Feature Phones in India

Top 5 Feature Phones in India

Top 5 Storage Solutions from Western Digital, SanDisk

Top 5 Storage Solutions from Western Digital, SanDisk

Reviews

Advertisement

Top 10 Mobiles By Price

Prepaid Mobile Recharge Plans

Mobile Finder

Latest Smartphones
Latest Smartphones
q1
Big Battery (4000 & above)
q1
Quad Camera
q1
8 GB Ram
3000mAh & Above Battery Capacity
64MP Camera
q1
16MP FRONT CAMERA
q1
By Price
3000mAh & Above Battery Capacity
By Features
q1
By Brand

Latest Videos

Nokia and its Promise!

Nokia and its Promise!
Nokia's Next Smartphone?

Nokia's Next Smartphone?
Google Photo Storage and other cloud services

Google Photo Storage and other cloud services
Why we have very few compact Android smartphones? Who is responsible?

Why we have very few compact Android smartphones? Who is responsible?
Nokia 2.4 launching in 15 days, Pubg has not got go-ahead from Govt, Samsung Exynos on Vivo

Nokia 2.4 launching in 15 days, Pubg has not got go-ahead from Govt, Samsung Exynos on Vivo
Netflix TV Channel, Micromax In prerorder, Realme 6 special price

Netflix TV Channel, Micromax In prerorder, Realme 6 special price

Latest Picture Story

Tech products for less than Rs 500

Top new shows and movies on Disney+ Hotstar releasing in November 2020

Samsung Galaxy S20 FE: In-depth Camera Review

Top 20 Apps and Services Killed by Google

Realme Narzo 20 Pro: In-depth Camera Review

Ott Update: Top 9 movies coming up on Amazon Prime Video

Copyright © 2019 the mobile indian. Design & Development by Ezbiz Technologies