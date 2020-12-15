Nokia 5.4 announced with Qualcomm Snapdragon 662, 4000mAh battery

The Nokia 5.4 comes in Polar Night and Dusk colour options with the 4/64GB, 4/128GB, 6/64GB configuration.

HMD Global has today launched a new Nokia smartphone called Nokia 5.4. Nokia 5.4 has been made official in Europe for a starting price of 189 euros which is Rs 17,000 approx.

The Nokia 5.4 comes in Polar Night and Dusk colour options with the 4/64GB, 4/128GB, 6/64GB configuration. The phone comes with Snapdragon 662, quad cameras and a 4,000 mAh battery.

In terms of specs, Nokia 5.4 features a 6.39-inch HD+ IPS LCD display with a screen resolution of 1520 x 720 pixels and a 19:9 aspect ratio. The smartphone is powered by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 662 processor. It comes in three variants of 4GB+64GB, 4GB+128GB and 6GB+64GB. In addition to the rear fingerprint sensor, Nokia 5.4 also supports face unlock.

For the camera configuration, there is a quad-camera setup on the back, consisting of a 48-megapixel primary sensor, a 5-megapixel ultra-wide lens, a 2-megapixel macro lens, and a 2-megapixel depth sensor. For the front, there is a 16-megapixel selfie camera.

On the software front, Nokia 5.4 runs Android 10 out-of-the-box. The smartphone is Android 11 ready, and it will receive three years of monthly security updates and two years of software upgrades. The smartphone packs a 4,000mAh battery with a USB Type-C port for charging up to 10W.