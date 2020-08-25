Nokia 5.3 launched in India with 6.55-inch 20:9 display, Android 10, quad rear cameras

The Nokia 5.3 comes with a 6.55-inch HD+ display with a resolution of 1600 x 720 pixels along with 2.5D curved glass, 268ppi pixel density, 450 nits brightness and a 20:9 aspect ratio.

HMD Global has today launched Nokia 5.3 in India. The phone is priced at Rs 13,999 for the base variant with 4GB RAM and 64GB of internal storage and Rs 15,499 for the 6GB RAM and 64GB of internal storage variant. It comes in Cyan, Sand and Charcoal colour options.

The sale starts on September 1 online on Amazon.in and Nokia.com/phones. Starting 25th August, one can pre-book Nokia 5.3 on Nokia.com/phones or notify-me on Amazon.in. Jio subscribers purchasing Nokia 5.3 will get benefits worth INR 4,000 on INR 349 plan, which include INR 2,000 instant cashback from Jio and INR 2,000 worth vouchers from partners. This offer is applicable for new as well as existing Jio subscribers.



The key features of the Nokia 5.3 include a Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 SoC, 13-megapixel quad rear camera setup and 4,000mAh battery.

Nokia 5.3 Specifications



The Nokia 5.3 comes with a 6.55-inch HD+ display with a resolution of 1600 x 720 pixels along with 2.5D curved glass, 268ppi pixel density, 450 nits brightness and a 20:9 aspect ratio. The smartphone is powered by the Snapdragon 665 chipset paired with up to 6GB RAM and 64GB internal storage. The storage can be further expanded up to 512GB via microSD card. The phone also features a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor.



On the software front, Nokia 5.3 runs Android 10 which is on the Android One platform. The phone packs a quad-rear camera setup with a combination of 13-megapixel primary lens with f/1.8 aperture, a 5-megapixel wide-angle lens, a 2-megapixel depth sensor and a 2-megapixel macro shooter. For the front, there is an 8-megapixel selfie shooter.



The handset packs a 4,000mAh battery and supports 10W charging. On the connectivity front, it supports Dual 4G VoLTE, WiFi 802.11 ac (2.4GHz + 5GHz), Bluetooth 4.2, GPS + GLONASS, USB Type-C, 3.5mm audio jack and Dual-SIM support. The phone measures 164.3 x 76.6 x 8.5 mm and weighs 185 grams.