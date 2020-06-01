Nokia 43-inch 4K HDR Smart Android TV confirmed to launch in India on June 4

The company has revealed that Nokia 43-inch Smart Android TV will be launching on June 4 in the country.

HMD Global is all set to launch its second Smart TV in India this month. The company has revealed that Nokia 43-inch Smart Android TV will be launching on June 4 in the country.

The upcoming Smart TV will be exclusively available on Flipkart as the e-commerce platform has set up a dedicated page for the Android TV. The listing reveals some key details of the Nokia Smart TV 43-inch. To start with, the Nokia Smart Android TV will be loaded with a 4K HDR LED display with a screen resolution of 3840 x 2160 pixels. The Smart TV will be loaded with Dolby Vision technology and it will come equipped with wide colour gamut.

The Nokia Smart TV will feature ultra-slim bezels and it will come with ‘fluid chrome pedestal’. In terms of audio, the listing reveals that the Smart TV will deliver ‘deep bass tones, minimal harmonic distortion and crystal clear vocal tunes’. The sound will be powered by JBL and the Smart TV will also feature Dolby Audio and DTS Tru Surround sound experience. The listing further reveals that the Smart TV will run on Android 9.0 Pie and it will come with features like built-in Chromecast support.

Furthermore, the listing reveals that users can also opt for complete protection on the purchase of Nokia Smart TV. This means users will get two years of additional full warranty on purchase of Complete Protection plan along with 30 per cent guaranteed exchange value at the end of three years.