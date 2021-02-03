Advertisement

Nokia 3.4 teased by company ahead of India launch

By: Meenu Rana, The Mobile Indian, New Delhi Last updated : February 03, 2021 4:24 pm

Latest News

Nokia 3.4 was expected to launch in India by mid-December, 2020, but it didn’t happen.
Advertisement

HMD Global is all set to launch a new smartphone in India called Nokia 3.4. The company has today started teasing Nokia 3.4 launch in the country.

Nokia Mobile India on its Twitter handle has posted the teaser for the upcoming launch, however, the company has not revealed the exact launch date yet. We can expect the company to launch the phone this month itself.

As per a previous report, the Nokia 3.4 was expected to launch in India by mid-December, 2020, but it didn’t happen. The Nokia 3.4 was announced in back in September last year along with the Nokia 2.4. Nokia 2.4 has already been launched in India in November last year.

Nokia 3.4

An earlier report revealed that that the base variant of Nokia 3.4 with 3GB RAM will be priced around Rs 12,000 in India.

Advertisement

 

Nokia 3.4 Specifications


Nokia 3.4 features a 6.39-inch punch-hole HD+ display with a resolution of 720 x 1560 pixels and an aspect ratio of 19.5:9. The phone is powered by 2.0GHz octa-core Snapdragon 460 processor paired with up to 4GB of RAM and 64GB of onboard storage. The device will come with a microSD card slot for additional storage up to 512GB.

For the cameras, the Nokia 3.4 comes with a triple camera system with 13-megapixel, 5-megapixel ultra-wide and 2-megapixel depth sensor. There is an 8-megapixel selfie shooter as well.

On the software front, it runs on Android 10 out-of-the-box which is said to be upgradeable to Android 11 update in the future. The Nokia 3.4 comes with a 4,000 mAh battery that charges at up to 10W through a USB-C port. Connectivity features include Dual 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, Bluetooth 4.2, GPS + GLONASS, USB Type-C and 3.5 mm headphone jack.

 

Meanwhile, yesterday we reported that Nokia 5.4 may be launched in India this month. The Nokia 5.4 phone was launched back in December last year in Europe for a starting price of 189 euros which is Rs 17,000 approx. The phone comes in Polar Night and Dusk colour options.

 

 

HMD Global announces Nokia 3.4 and Nokia 2.4, Nokia 8.3 5G goes on sale globally

Nokia 3.4 and Nokia 2.4 get listed on the official website, imminent launch in India

Nokia 2.4 and Nokia 3.4 to launch in India on November 26

Nokia 3.4 tipped to launch in India this month, pricing tipped

Nokia 5.4 may be launched in India this month

Latest News from Nokia

You might like this

 

0 Comments

Login with

Mobile Finder

Latest Smartphones
Latest Smartphones
q1
Big Battery (4000 & above)
q1
Quad Camera
q1
8 GB Ram
3000mAh & Above Battery Capacity
64MP Camera
q1
16MP FRONT CAMERA

By Price

By Features

By Brand

Choose by features

Next Articles

Nokia 1.4 Android 10 Go Edition smartphone announced with 6.51-inch HD+ display, dual rear cameras

Oppo Find X3 Pro key specifications, images leaked ahead of expected launch in March

Online Recharge Plans

Image gallery

Top 5

Top 5 features to look for in an Air Purifier

Top 5 features to look for in an Air Purifier

Top 5 Laptops under Rs 40,000 for day-to-day usage

Top 5 Laptops under Rs 40,000 for day-to-day usage

Top 5 Air Purifier Deals

Top 5 Air Purifier Deals

Top 5 Feature Phones in India

Top 5 Feature Phones in India

Top 5 Storage Solutions from Western Digital, SanDisk

Top 5 Storage Solutions from Western Digital, SanDisk

Reviews

Advertisement

Top 10 Mobiles By Price

Prepaid Mobile Recharge Plans

Mobile Finder

Latest Smartphones
Latest Smartphones
q1
Big Battery (4000 & above)
q1
Quad Camera
q1
8 GB Ram
3000mAh & Above Battery Capacity
64MP Camera
q1
16MP FRONT CAMERA
q1
By Price
3000mAh & Above Battery Capacity
By Features
q1
By Brand

Latest Videos

Indian Government gets serious with Whatsapp

Indian Government gets serious with Whatsapp
Jio Mart on Whatsapp, Oppo Reno 5G Pro lauched and much more

Jio Mart on Whatsapp, Oppo Reno 5G Pro lauched and much more
Whatsapp Controversy: Messaging App gets messaging wrong!

Whatsapp Controversy: Messaging App gets messaging wrong!
Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra Unboxing, Hits and Misses of Samsung Galaxy S 21 Series

Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra Unboxing, Hits and Misses of Samsung Galaxy S 21 Series
Micromax mking TVs for OnePlus, Realme and Infinix

Micromax mking TVs for OnePlus, Realme and Infinix
lava Z6 First Impression

lava Z6 First Impression

Latest Picture Story

Top 10 smart gadgets under Rs 10,000

Oppo Reno 5 Pro 5G In-depth Camera Review

Tech products for less than Rs 500

Top new shows and movies on Disney+ Hotstar releasing in November 2020

Samsung Galaxy S20 FE: In-depth Camera Review

Top 20 Apps and Services Killed by Google

Copyright © 2019 the mobile indian. Design & Development by Ezbiz Technologies