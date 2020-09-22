Advertisement

HMD Global announces Nokia 3.4 and Nokia 2.4, Nokia 8.3 5G goes on sale globally

By: Meenu Rana, The Mobile Indian, New Delhi Last updated : September 22, 2020 9:04 pm

The Nokia 8.3 5G begins to go on sale globally from today starting at a price of 599 EUR.
HMD Global at its virtual event today has launched two new smartphones - Nokia 3.4 and the Nokia 2.4. Additionally, the company has also announced that Nokia 8.3 5G goes on sale globally.

The Nokia 3.4 is available globally from early October and comes in Fjord, Dusk and Charcoal colour options with 3/32GB, 3/64GB and 4/64GB memory and storage configurations starting at an average global retail price of 159 EUR.

The Nokia 2.4 is available globally from the end of September and comes in Dusk, Fjord and Charcoal colour options with 2/32GB and 3/64GB memory and storage configurations starting at an average global retail price of 119 EUR.

The Nokia 8.3 5G begins to go on sale globally from today starting at a price of 599 EUR. The Nokia 8.3 5G comes in Polar Night, priced at an average global retail price of 599 EUR for 6/64 and 649 EUR for 8/128 configuration.

Additionally, all Nokia 8.3 5G owners will receive a free 6-month trial of Google One. There is also an additional 100GB of online storage across Google Drive, Gmail, and Google Photos, an all-in-one membership that can be shared with up to five additional people.

Nokia 2.4 specifications

Nokia 2.4 features a 6.5-inch HD+ display with 720 x 1600 pixels resolution and 20:9 aspect ratio. It has a dual rear camera of 13-megapixel rear camera with LED flash, f/2.2 aperture, 5P lens and 2-megapixel secondary depth camera. The phone has a 5-megapixel front-facing camera with f/2.4 aperture, 3P lens and support for Face Unlock.

 Nokia 2.4
Nokia 2.4 runs Android 10 which is said to be upgradable to Android 11. It has a 4500mAh battery that promises 2 days of battery life. The phone is powered by a MediaTek Helio P22 processor coupled with up to 3GB RAM and 64GB storage. It has expandable memory up to 512GB with microSD.

 
The phone measures 165.85 x 76.30 x 8.69mm and the weight is 189 grams. The connectivity options include Dual 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, Bluetooth, GPS + GLONASS, micro USB and 3.5 mm headphone jack. The phone also comes with a dedicated Google Assistant Button and a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor.

Nokia 3.4 Specifications

Nokia 3.4 features a 6.39-inch punch-hole HD+ display with a resolution of 720 x 1560 pixels and an aspect ratio of 19.5:9. The phone is powered by 2.0GHz octa-core Snapdragon 460 processor coupled with up to 4GB of RAM and up to 64 GB of storage. The device will come with a microSD card slot for additional storage up to 512GB.

For the cameras, the Nokia 3.4 comes with a triple camera system with 13-megapixel + 5-megapixel ultra-wide + 2-megapixel depth sensor. There will be a front-facing camera of 8-megapixel.

Nokia 3.4 packs a 4,000mAh battery and will come preinstalled with Android 10 OS which is said to be upgradable to Android 11. It comes with a rear-facing fingerprint sensor and a Google Assistant Button as well.

The connectivity options include Dual 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, Bluetooth 4.2, GPS + GLONASS, Type C USB and 3.5 mm headphone jack.

 

Nokia 8.3 5G

 

The Nokia 8.3 5G is the first smartphone from HMD Global that comes with 5G support. The Nokia 8.3 5G is loaded with a 6.81-inch Full HD+ display with 120Hz refresh rate, 2400 x 1080 pixel resolution and 20:9 aspect ratio. The smartphone is powered by an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 765 processor along with Adreno 620 GPU. It is backed by up to 8GB of RAM and up to 128GB of internal storage. 

On the camera front, the phone is loaded with a quad-camera setup with Zeiss optics. The camera comes with a combination of 64-megapixel primary lens, 12-megapixel ultra-wide sensor, a 2-megapixel macro sensor and a 2-megapixel depth sensor. The front is loaded with a 24-megapixel shooter for selfies and video calling. 

 

The Nokia 8.3 5G is loaded with a 4500mAh battery with 18W fast charging support and it runs on Android 10 operating system. The phone features a side-mounted fingerprint sensor. On the connectivity front, it supports 5G, dual 4G VoLTE, WiFi, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, USB Type-C port and dual-SIM support. The phone measures 171.90 x 78.56 x 8.99 mm and weighs 220 grams.

 

