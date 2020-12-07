Advertisement

Nokia 3.4 tipped to launch in India this month, pricing tipped

By: Meenu Rana, The Mobile Indian, New Delhi Last updated : December 07, 2020 11:13 am

Nokia 3.4 was announced in September this year alongside Nokia 2.4.
After recently launching Nokia 2.4, HMD Global is now gearing up to launch another Nokia smartphone in India. Reportedly, the company will be launching Nokia 3.4 in India this month.

 

According to Nokiapoweruser, HMD Global could launch Nokia 3.4 in mid-December in the country. The publication further claims that the base variant of Nokia 3.4 with 3GB RAM will be priced around Rs 12,000 in India. It will go on sale by December end.

To recall, Nokia 3.4 was announced in September this year alongside Nokia 2.4. Nokia 3.4 comes in Fjord, Dusk and Charcoal colour options with 3/32GB, 3/64GB and 4/64GB memory and storage configurations starting at an average global retail price of 159 EUR.

 

Nokia 3.4 Specifications

Nokia 3.4 features a 6.39-inch punch-hole HD+ display with a resolution of 720 x 1560 pixels and an aspect ratio of 19.5:9. The phone is powered by 2.0GHz octa-core Snapdragon 460 processor coupled with up to 4GB of RAM and up to 64 GB of storage. The device will come with a microSD card slot for additional storage up to 512GB.

For the cameras, the Nokia 3.4 comes with a triple camera system with 13-megapixel + 5-megapixel ultra-wide + 2-megapixel depth sensor. There will be a front-facing camera of 8-megapixel.

On the software front, it runs on Android 10 out-of-the-box which is said to be upgradeable to Android 11 update in the future. The Nokia 3.4 comes with a 4,000 mAh battery that charges at up to 10W through a USB-C port. 

The connectivity options include Dual 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, Bluetooth 4.2, GPS + GLONASS, Type C USB and 3.5 mm headphone jack. It comes with a rear-facing fingerprint sensor and a Google Assistant Button as well.

